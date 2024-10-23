Delhi air pollution: NDMC hikes parking fees as GRAP-II takes effect—Check new rates

The increase in parking fees comes after the implement of the second phase of the Green Rating for Integrated Stadium (GRAS) which discourages use of coal and firewood, and the use of tandoors in the eating joints and prohibits diesel generator sets excluding emergency services.

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi failing to stop air pollution, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has increased parking fees for cars and two-wheelers by a 100 percent till the next revocation of the Graded Response Action Plan II. The decision is being made due to its preliminary measures to clean air, reduce stress on packed roads and encourage the use of public transportation in a city whose air quality is classified as "very poor."

As mentioned in the NDMC's notice, new rates have been proposed for all off road and indoor parking areas owned and operated by the municipal corporation. The charges for four-wheelers will now be Rs 40 per hour up from Rs 20 and a maximum of Rs 200 per day. In the same order, two-wheelers will have to pay Rs 20 per hour, as against the previous Rs 10 per hour.

These increases are hoped to bring down the levels of vehicle use and in turn help curb the growing pollution levels in the national capital.

In multilevel parking areas, four wheelers will be allowed to park at Rs 20 to occupy the slot for four hours and two-wheelers would be Rs 10 for a similar period with no changes to the current parking tariff in such areas.

However, the MCD which constitutes 96% area of Delhi has not put into operation such measures as a proposal for the enhancement of fees for parking is still pending.

