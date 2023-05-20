CBI names Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in fresh chargesheet in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

In the 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Saturday. Following the discovery of new evidence against him, the Congress leader was mentioned in the chargesheet, according to authorities.

The CBI claimed in its charge sheet submitted before a special court here that Tytler "incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurudwara Azad Market" on November 1, 1984, which led to the burning down of the gurudwara and the deaths of three Sikhs, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Gurcharan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148, 149 (unlawful assembly), 153A (provocation), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder), 295 (defiling of religious places) among others.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in north Delhi, where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards at her official residence. Abhishek Verma, an arms dealer under investigation by the CBI in many instances, had said that Tytler had paid a riot witness money and sent the child to Canada.

The families of the victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case. The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and said it would monitor the probe every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated.The agency had reinvestigated the case of killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara.

