CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC's bail for Anil Deshmukh; check details

On October 4, Deshmukh was granted bail in the money laundering case by the Bombay High Court. However, in the CBI case, the special court refused his bail, and Deshmukh challenged the same before the high court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (December 17) moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, who faces corruption charges. The High Court granted the Nationalist Congress Party leader bail on December 12.

While reading out the operative order during the bail, Justice Karnik said that a few conditions were imposed, like a surety of Rs one lakh and that he would participate in the investigation and report to the CBI office.

Advocate Aditya Thakkar argued before the court to bring into effect its order after a week. "Please put the order in effect only after a week, as was done in the ED case," appealed Advocate Thakkar. However, advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh representing Deshmukh, opposed the move vehemently.

Justice Karnik also reasoned that since the order would be made available later, there should be a fair opportunity given to the agency to approach the Supreme Court and challenge the order. Justice Karnik thus said that the bail order would be effective after ten days.

Nevertheless, Nikam said he wanted to oppose and appealed to the court to hear him out and bring it down to at least seven days, to which Justice Karnik said, "challenge my order".

It can be seen that Deshmukh is being investigated by both the CBI for corruption and the ED for the offence of money laundering.

