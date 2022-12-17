Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC's bail for Anil Deshmukh; check details

    On October 4, Deshmukh was granted bail in the money laundering case by the Bombay High Court. However, in the CBI case, the special court refused his bail, and Deshmukh challenged the same before the high court.

    CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC's bail for Anil Deshmukh; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (December 17) moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh, who faces corruption charges. The High Court granted the Nationalist Congress Party leader bail on December 12.

    While reading out the operative order during the bail, Justice Karnik said that a few conditions were imposed, like a surety of Rs one lakh and that he would participate in the investigation and report to the CBI office.

    Also read: 'Not aware of filing bail application': Aaftab Poonawala tells Delhi court in Shraddha murder case

    Advocate Aditya Thakkar argued before the court to bring into effect its order after a week. "Please put the order in effect only after a week, as was done in the ED case," appealed Advocate Thakkar. However, advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh representing Deshmukh, opposed the move vehemently.

    Justice Karnik also reasoned that since the order would be made available later, there should be a fair opportunity given to the agency to approach the Supreme Court and challenge the order. Justice Karnik thus said that the bail order would be effective after ten days.

    Nevertheless, Nikam said he wanted to oppose and appealed to the court to hear him out and bring it down to at least seven days, to which Justice Karnik said, "challenge my order".

    Also read: Supreme Court rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against remission of 11 gangrape convicts

    It can be seen that Deshmukh is being investigated by both the CBI for corruption and the ED for the offence of money laundering.

    On October 4, Deshmukh was granted bail in the money laundering case by the Bombay High Court. However, in the CBI case, the special court refused his bail, and Deshmukh challenged the same before the high court.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea today; check details AJR

    'Not aware of filing bail application': Aaftab Poonawala tells Delhi court in Shraddha murder case

    Supreme Court rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against remission of her rapists' sentence

    Supreme Court rejects Bilkis Bano's review plea against remission of 11 gangrape convicts

    Halla Bol: Over 2,000 cops deployed in Mumbai ahead of MVA morcha; BJP to stage counter-protest AJR

    Halla Bol: Over 2,000 cops deployed in Mumbai ahead of MVA morcha; BJP to stage counter-protest

    Stop the falsehood do not weaken New India morale BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'China war' remark

    'Stop the falsehood; do not weaken country's morale...' BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over 'China war' remark

    Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward PM Modi tells Putin as Russia scales up attacks on Ukraine

    'Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward': PM Modi tells Putin as Russia scales up attacks on Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    Koo owners fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account, slam Elon Musk on Twitter

    'What's happening here, Elon?' Koo owners fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account

    KGF star Yash brings a smile to 700 fans; check out the video here RBA

    KGF star Yash brings a smile to 700 fans; check out the video here

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her Calvin Klein bra in her latest Instagram post RBA

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her Calvin Klein bra in her latest Instagram post

    football Sergio Busquets retires from international football; Xavi and Jordi Alba laud his glorious career-ayh

    Sergio Busquets retires from international football; Xavi and Jordi Alba laud his glorious career

    Shraddha murder case: Delhi court to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea today; check details AJR

    'Not aware of filing bail application': Aaftab Poonawala tells Delhi court in Shraddha murder case

    Recent Videos

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon