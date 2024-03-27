Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CBI eyes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody post ED remand in liquor policy case: Report

    Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case associated with the now-defunct liquor policy scam case. His remand to ED custody extends until March 28.

    CBI eyes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody post ED remand in liquor policy case: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    Fresh trouble has mounted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as reports suggest that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is seeking his custody in the liquor policy case once the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand expires.

    Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case associated with the now-defunct liquor policy scam case. His remand to ED custody extends until March 28.

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Meanwhile, the ED has petitioned the Delhi High Court for an extension to file a response to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest. Representing the agency, SV Raju, the Additional Solicitor General, cited the voluminous nature of the petition, which was served only on Tuesday, as grounds for the request, seeking a three-week extension.

    The legal saga between the agency and Kejriwal unfolded after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi granted the ED custody of Kejriwal "for his detailed and sustained interrogation." This decision came shortly after the Delhi High Court declined to provide protection against coercive action, leading to Kejriwal's arrest.

    'Where is the money? My husband will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor Abhirami before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal gcw

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army to execute move to simulated island nation for complex operations

    Recent Stories

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited film earns over Rs 2 crore before release in Kerala

    Bengaluru water crisis: Megastar Chiranjeevi calls for 'rechargeable borewells', shares conservative measures vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Megastar Chiranjeevi calls for 'rechargeable borewells', shares conservative measures

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor Abhirami before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 'Fed up of life...' said woman doctor before ending her life in Thiruvananthapuram

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal gcw

    Two Chinese nationals arrested in Uttar Pradesh for illegally entering India from Nepal

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest AJR

    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon