CBI eyes Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody post ED remand in liquor policy case: Report

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case associated with the now-defunct liquor policy scam case. His remand to ED custody extends until March 28.

Fresh trouble has mounted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as reports suggest that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is seeking his custody in the liquor policy case once the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) remand expires.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case associated with the now-defunct liquor policy scam case. His remand to ED custody extends until March 28.

Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Meanwhile, the ED has petitioned the Delhi High Court for an extension to file a response to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest. Representing the agency, SV Raju, the Additional Solicitor General, cited the voluminous nature of the petition, which was served only on Tuesday, as grounds for the request, seeking a three-week extension.

The legal saga between the agency and Kejriwal unfolded after the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi granted the ED custody of Kejriwal "for his detailed and sustained interrogation." This decision came shortly after the Delhi High Court declined to provide protection against coercive action, leading to Kejriwal's arrest.

'Where is the money? My husband will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH)