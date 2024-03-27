Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 amid protest by AAP MLAs against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    AAP legislators, protesting against Kejriwal's arrest, flooded the Well of the House, chanting slogans in support of their leader and condemning Prime Minister Narnedra Modi government's actions.

    Amid rising tension surrounding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday (March 27) took a drastic step, adjourning its proceedings until April 1. The decision came following a heated session where AAP MLAs voiced their discontent. Initially, the Speaker called for a 15-minute adjournment shortly after the session began.

    AAP legislators, protesting against Kejriwal's arrest, flooded the Well of the House, chanting slogans in support of their leader and condemning Prime Minister Narnedra Modi government's actions.

    'Where is the money? Kejriwal will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says wife Sunita (WATCH)

    Before the session commenced, AAP members staged a protest outside the assembly premises, demanding Kejriwal's immediate release. Party leaders like Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj led the protest, donning yellow T-shirts with slogans such as "Main Bhi Kejriwal" and "Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal."

    Speaking to reporters, Atishi denounced Kejriwal's arrest as an assault on democracy, citing it as the first instance of a sitting CM being detained just ahead of national elections.

    Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy money laundering case has stirred controversy. He remains in ED custody until March 28, with the chief minister challenging his detention in court.

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
