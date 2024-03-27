'Where is the money? My husband will reveal truth with proof on March 28', says Sunita Kejriwal (WATCH)

Arvind Kejriwal will make a big revelation in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam that has roiled the Aam Aadmi Party and led to the Chief Minister's arrest just weeks before the election, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said Wednesday morning.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday voiced strong concerns over the actions taken by the central government, alleging that they are aimed at undermining the welfare of Delhi's residents. She highlighted that despite her husband's efforts, including recent communication with the Water Minister Atishi regarding water and sewer issues in the city, the central government has filed a case against him.

This move has left Sunita questioning whether the government's intentions are to inflict harm on Delhi and prolong the suffering of its citizens. She emphasized the distress that Arvind Kejriwal feels amidst these challenges, indicating a deep sense of frustration and disappointment with the ongoing legal battles.

Addressing the media, Sunita Kejriwal said, "Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to Water Minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi. The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this. In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet."

Moreover, Sunita Kejriwal addressed the allegations surrounding a purported liquor scam, revealing that despite over 250 raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), no evidence of wrongdoing has been uncovered. She asserted that Arvind Kejriwal is prepared to address these accusations in court on March 28, where he plans to provide clarity and present evidence regarding the alleged scam.

The AAP took to the streets on Tuesday over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal with its leaders and workers trying to march towards the prime minister’s residence before being stopped while the BJP held counter protests demanding the Delhi chief minister’s resignation.