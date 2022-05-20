CBI books Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in new corruption case

The CBI also raided the official residence of Bihar's Opposition Leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejasvi Yadav, and other locations in Patna, Delhi, and Gopalganj.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a new corruption case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in relation to a recruitment scam that occurred during his tenure. On Friday, the CBI raided at least 15 locations in Patna, including the RJD leader's residence. The raids are related to a recruitment scam that occurred during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure.

The CBI also raided the official residence of Bihar's Opposition Leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejasvi Yadav, and other locations in Patna, Delhi, and Gopalganj.

The FIR filed by the CBI involves the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Yadav, and their daughters Misa and Hema Yadav.

In response to the CBI raids, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini, claimed that the 'raids are an excuse to scare the RJD leader about the caste census.'

Rohini tweeted that defaming the Lalu family is an immoral policy. The person who made a name for himself in the country and worldwide by making a profit of thousands of crores in railways is being raided today by a group of people who sold the country (roughly translated).

In the fifth fodder scam case, which involved over Rs 139 crore misappropriation by Doranda treasury, Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted to five years in prison by a special CBI court in Ranchi earlier this year.

Also read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

Also read: Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD after 25 years

Also read: Father is targeted because he refused to shake hands with BJP, claims RJD's Tejashwi Yadav