Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI books Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in new corruption case

    The CBI also raided the official residence of Bihar's Opposition Leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejasvi Yadav, and other locations in Patna, Delhi, and Gopalganj.

    CBI books Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in new corruption case - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Patna, First Published May 20, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a new corruption case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in relation to a recruitment scam that occurred during his tenure. On Friday, the CBI raided at least 15 locations in Patna, including the RJD leader's residence. The raids are related to a recruitment scam that occurred during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure.

    The CBI also raided the official residence of Bihar's Opposition Leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tejasvi Yadav, and other locations in Patna, Delhi, and Gopalganj.

    The FIR filed by the CBI involves the names of Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Yadav, and their daughters Misa and Hema Yadav.

    In response to the CBI raids, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, Rohini, claimed that the 'raids are an excuse to scare the RJD leader about the caste census.'

    Rohini tweeted that defaming the Lalu family is an immoral policy. The person who made a name for himself in the country and worldwide by making a profit of thousands of crores in railways is being raided today by a group of people who sold the country (roughly translated).

    In the fifth fodder scam case, which involved over Rs 139 crore misappropriation by Doranda treasury, Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted to five years in prison by a special CBI court in Ranchi earlier this year.

    Also read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    Also read: Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD after 25 years

    Also read: Father is targeted because he refused to shake hands with BJP, claims RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is committed to bringing social reforms and social justice to society-vpn

    Bajrangi Prasad Yadav is committed to bringing social reforms and social justice to society

    Bharat Varta Editor Ravindra Nath Tiwari: A man with unswerving ideologies and believes-vpn

    Bharat Varta Editor Ravindra Nath Tiwari: A man with unswerving ideologies and believes

    Capt Amarinder Singh reacts on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP says right man in the right party gcw

    'Right man in the right party': Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunil Jakhar joining BJP

    Will submit to the majesty of law says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC verdict in 1988 road rage case gcw

    Will submit to the majesty of law, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after SC's verdict

    Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security - gps

    Watch: Ratan Tata arrives at Taj Hotel in Nano without security

    Recent Stories

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review Kartik Aaryan Kaira Advani film instils hope in Bollywood declared winner drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advani’s film instils hope in Bollywood; is a 'winner'

    Womens World Boxing Championship 2022: Nikhat Zareen becomes 5th Indian woman to bag gold, PM Narendra Modi lauds-ayh

    World Boxing Championship 2022: Nikhat Zareen becomes 5th Indian woman to bag gold, PM Modi lauds

    Petrol and diesel price May 20: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check city-wise cost per litre

    Petrol and diesel price May 20: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check city-wise cost per litre

    Jr NTR Birthday From a servant to playing twins here are top 5 roles of the actor drb

    Jr NTR Birthday: From a servant to playing twins, here are top 5 roles of the actor

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Was able to create an impact for my team - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: 'Was able to create an impact for my team' - Virat Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon