  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father is targeted because he refused to shake hands with BJP, claims RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

    "If Lalu Ji had shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been known as Raja Harishchandra. However, he is up against the RSS-BJP. As a result, he faces incarceration. This would not frighten us," Tejashwi Yadav said on his father's and Bihar's previous Chief Minister's conviction.

    Father is targeted because he refused to shake hands with BJP claims RJD s Tejashwi Yadav gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ranchi, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a CBI court sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in prison and fined him Rs 60 lakhs in the fifth fodder scam case on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav said that his father was targeted because he refused to shake hands with the BJP. "If Lalu Ji had shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been known as Raja Harishchandra. However, he is up against the RSS-BJP. As a result, he faces incarceration. This would not frighten us," Tejashwi Yadav said on his father's and Bihar's previous Chief Minister's conviction.

    "Lalu ji has vowed that he will never bow down to the BJP," he said. In response to the verdict, Tejashwi Yadav stated that the CBI had forgotten about other scammers like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi while focusing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's case. "Aside from the fodder fraud, it appears that no other scam has occurred throughout the country. Almost 80 frauds have occurred in Bihar, but where are the CBI, ED, and NIA? Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi have all been forgotten by the CBI ", according to the RJD leader.

    He also stated that he would file an appeal with the High Court. He added: "Lalu ji was sentenced in the case by the CBI court. We shall now proceed to the Supreme Court. There are still two courts: the High Court and the Supreme Court. I feel that the higher courts will rule in favour of Lalu ji." "People in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are paying attention to how the BJP is treating Lalu ji. The people of Uttar Pradesh will respond in the elections," he continued.

    Also Read | Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav gets 5-year-jail term, slapped with Rs 60 lakh fine

     

    Also Read | Fodder scam: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted by CBI Special Court

    Also Read | Someone tampered with Lalu Yadav's Wikipedia page, replaced his photo with that of a dog

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 5:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party has maximum candidates with criminal records in fifth phase reveals ADR report gcw

    UP Election 2022: SP has maximum candidates with criminal records, reveals ADR report

    Bengaluru Section 144 extended around schools, colleges over hijab row

    Bengaluru: Section 144 extended around schools, colleges over hijab row

    UP Election 2022 Be alert BJP can do anything as they are losing says Akhilesh

    UP Election 2022: 'Be alert, BJP can do anything as they are losing,' says Akhilesh

    Manipur Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi slams BJP RSS they come with sense of superiority I with humility gcw

    Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS; says 'They come with sense of superiority, I with humility'

    UP Election 2022 Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party s new list of star campaigners gcw

    UP Election 2022: Shivpal Yadav included in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party has maximum candidates with criminal records in fifth phase reveals ADR report gcw

    UP Election 2022: SP has maximum candidates with criminal records, reveals ADR report

    Justin Bieber net worth, wife, cars, education and more RCB

    Justin Bieber net worth, wife, cars, education and more

    Bengaluru Section 144 extended around schools, colleges over hijab row

    Bengaluru: Section 144 extended around schools, colleges over hijab row

    football Will PSG star Kylian Mbappe's dream to play for Real Madrid remain unfulfilled forever

    Will PSG star Mbappe's dream to play for Real Madrid remain unfulfilled forever?

    Russia says border facility destroyed in Ukraine shelling terms Biden Putin talks premature gcw

    Russia says border facility destroyed in Ukraine shelling, terms Biden-Putin talks 'premature'

    Recent Videos

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha on Jamshedpur defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin has to be disciplined in set-pieces - Syed Sabir Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 96): Jamshedpur breezes past Chennaiyin with 4-1 win

    Video Icon
    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon