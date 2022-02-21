Father is targeted because he refused to shake hands with BJP, claims RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

"If Lalu Ji had shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been known as Raja Harishchandra. However, he is up against the RSS-BJP. As a result, he faces incarceration. This would not frighten us," Tejashwi Yadav said on his father's and Bihar's previous Chief Minister's conviction.

After a CBI court sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in prison and fined him Rs 60 lakhs in the fifth fodder scam case on Monday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav said that his father was targeted because he refused to shake hands with the BJP. "If Lalu Ji had shaken hands with the BJP, he would have been known as Raja Harishchandra. However, he is up against the RSS-BJP. As a result, he faces incarceration. This would not frighten us," Tejashwi Yadav said on his father's and Bihar's previous Chief Minister's conviction.

"Lalu ji has vowed that he will never bow down to the BJP," he said. In response to the verdict, Tejashwi Yadav stated that the CBI had forgotten about other scammers like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi while focusing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's case. "Aside from the fodder fraud, it appears that no other scam has occurred throughout the country. Almost 80 frauds have occurred in Bihar, but where are the CBI, ED, and NIA? Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi have all been forgotten by the CBI ", according to the RJD leader.

He also stated that he would file an appeal with the High Court. He added: "Lalu ji was sentenced in the case by the CBI court. We shall now proceed to the Supreme Court. There are still two courts: the High Court and the Supreme Court. I feel that the higher courts will rule in favour of Lalu ji." "People in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are paying attention to how the BJP is treating Lalu ji. The people of Uttar Pradesh will respond in the elections," he continued.

