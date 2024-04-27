Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monalisa, Namrita, Akshara Singh: 5 HOT SEXY Bhojpuri actresses

    First Published Apr 27, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Here are six popular Bhojpuri actresses known for their talent and appeal.

    article_image1

    Bhojpuri actresses are known for their hot moves and often takes to Instagram to share sexy pictures.

    article_image2

    Akshara Singh

    Akshara Singh is a talented actress and singer who has made a significant impact in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is admired for her expressive acting and striking looks.

    article_image3

    Namrata Malla

    Namrata Malla is known for her hot dance moves and is a specialist in Belly dancing and often shares hot pictures.

    article_image4

    Monalisa (Antara Biswas)

    Monalisa, also known as Antara Biswas, is a popular Bhojpuri actress who has successfully transitioned from regional cinema to mainstream Indian television. She is celebrated for her beauty, grace, and acting prowess.

    Kajal Raghwani

    Kajal Raghwani is a talented actress who has earned praise for her performances in Bhojpuri films. She is known for her youthful charm, expressive eyes, and impressive acting skills.

    article_image6

    Rani Chatterjee

    Rani Chatterjee is one of the most renowned and successful actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is admired for her versatile acting skills and charismatic presence on screen.

