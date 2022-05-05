Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    "We've contacted about 17,000 people, and I'm going to meet with them. People from all castes and with various profiles have met with me. My first announcement is that I will meet with these folks in the coming days to learn about their vision for Bihar's growth and how it may be realised," he added.

    New Delhi, First Published May 5, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    Prashant Kishor, a political strategist, will begin on a 3,000-kilometer padayatra from Mahatma Gandhi's Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran on October 2. Kishor, whose news conference had been eagerly awaited for the prospective introduction of a new political party, stated Thursday that the decision to form such an organisation would be made only after 'coordination amongst everyone.'

    The strategist described his work as part of the 'Jan Suraaj' programme in Bihar, stating he would spend a year there and collaborate with locals. He also stated that if his party is formed, it will be made up of him and people who support him.

    "We've contacted about 17,000 people, and I'm going to meet with them. In the previous three days, I've met 150 individuals. People from all castes and with various profiles have met with me. My first announcement is that I will meet with these folks in the coming days to learn about their vision for Bihar's growth and how it may be realised," he added.

    He lamented the lack of progress in Bihar under the leadership of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar during the previous 30 years, and stated his objective for the following year was to learn the public's point of view in Bihar and bring it to the fore.

    Earlier, Kishor declined the Congress' offer to join the party as a member of a committee amid speculations over his meetings with the Congress top brass over the past few days. In his initial response on Twitter, Kishor stated, "I refused Congress' wonderful invitation to join the party as a member of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and assume responsibility for the elections."

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
