Everything was destroyed in the Nepal floods. Mud and rockslides had buried entire villages in the Himalayas. But rescuers had no idea that a shocking secret was lying hidden right under all that debris.

Nepal Flood 2026: After the devastating floods in Nepal, everything was in ruins. Landslides of mud and rock had flattened entire villages in the Himalayan region. Amidst all this destruction, rescue workers stumbled upon a mystery they could have never imagined even in their wildest dreams. While clearing the debris of a collapsed house, they found a saree that left everyone completely stunned.

What exactly happened?

A team of rescue workers and volunteers in orange jackets were working non-stop. They were clearing mud from the courtyard of a collapsed house and its surrounding areas. Suddenly, a worker noticed something stuck in the thick mud. On looking closer, he saw a bright red cloth buried under the sludge. When he pulled a part of it out, he realised it was a simple red saree. But it didn't take long for the rescuers to understand that this mud-caked saree was not just an ordinary piece of cloth.

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An unbelievable discovery

After the muddy saree was carefully recovered, something incredible happened. As soon as they started unfolding it, bundles and bundles of currency notes started falling out. The bundles of cash were completely covered in dirty floodwater and mud. The money was wrapped so tightly in the saree's folds and its *pallu* that it seemed like someone had hidden it in a great hurry.

How much money was found?

According to initial estimates, the recovered amount could be several lakhs, and may even run into crores. The workers, with their dirty hands, immediately started spreading the notes on the muddy ground to count and check them. As news of this unusual discovery spread, a huge crowd of curious people gathered at the spot. The discovery of such a large amount of cash created a huge buzz and excitement among the people who had lost everything in the floods.

Video goes viral on social media

Many in the crowd took out their mobile phones and started recording the entire incident. The area became chaotic with people's shouting, murmurs, and excitement. This raised several questions. Where did so much money come from? Who is the real owner of this abandoned saree? Was it illegal money hidden in the area, or was it a family's life savings, lost to the natural disaster?

Rescue work in full swing

Currently, rehabilitation and rescue operations are in full swing across Nepal following the landslides and floods. At the time of the discovery, no one came forward to claim the cash-filled red saree. The rescuers immediately informed the local police administration. A special team from the Nepal Police reached the spot. They seized all the recovered bundles of notes. The police and local officials have started a joint investigation. They are trying to find the real owner by checking the land records of the house near which the saree was found.