Captain K Pranjal from Karnataka among four martyred in Rajouri encounter

In Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, a tragic gun battle with terrorists claimed five soldiers' lives, including Captain K. Pranjal from Dakshina Kannada. Two terrorists remain at large as the military continues the operation. The district faces increased security measures due to recent terrorist activities, prompting school closures and advice for locals to stay indoors.

The intense confrontation unfolded during a joint operation initiated by security forces and police following intelligence indicating terrorists hideouts in the forested area. The exchange of fire led to the tragic loss of two army officers and two soldiers. Efforts are ongoing to track down the two terrorists who remain hidden.



Captain Pranjal, hailing from Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, was the only son of retired MRPL Managing Director Venkatesh. Having attended his father's retirement ceremony in Mysore, Venkatesh has since settled in Bengaluru after his retirement on May 31.

The Rajouri district has been under continuous search operations by the army forces since last Sunday. Locals have been advised to remain indoors during these operations, resulting in school closures as a safety measure. The area has witnessed an escalation in terrorist activities over the past year and a half, prompting heightened military operations. In a recent operation on November 17, one terrorist was neutralized, while another terrorist attack on August 7 claimed the life of an army personnel.