    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

    Captain Tushar Mahajan's martyrdom occurred during a harrowing terror attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Building in Pulwama district back in February 2016.

    Centre renames Udhampur railway station after Army martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan AJR
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    The central government on Thuesday approved the renaming of Udhampur Railway Station to "Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station." This significant decision is a tribute to Captain Tushar Mahajan, an exemplary officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army), who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while protecting his fellow Army personnel.

    Captain Tushar Mahajan's martyrdom occurred during a harrowing terror attack on the Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Building in Pulwama district back in February 2016. His brave actions during this assault, which included neutralizing a terrorist threat, demonstrated exceptional courage and unwavering dedication to the safety of his comrades.

     

    Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh conveyed this decision, heralding it as a momentous tribute to the memory of Captain Tushar Mahajan. The decision has been received with immense gratitude by the Tushar Mahajan Trust, which has long advocated for this change.

    Advocate Ranjit Parihar, a member of the Tushar Mahajan Trust, expressed heartfelt thanks to several key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, and local BJP leaders. This renaming fulfills a longstanding aspiration of the people of Udhampur, and Dr Jitendra Singh's persistent efforts in pursuing this change have been greatly appreciated.

    Captain Tushar Mahajan's legacy is one of extraordinary bravery and dedication to duty. His actions on that fateful day in Pulwama, where he laid down his life while ensuring the safety of others, have left an indelible mark on the nation's conscience. By renaming Udhampur Railway Station in his honor, the Central Government pays a fitting tribute to this heroic soldier, preserving his memory for generations to come.

    This decision underscores the nation's commitment to honoring the sacrifices of its brave defenders and ensures that Captain Tushar Mahajan's name will forever be associated with valor and selflessness.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
