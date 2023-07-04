Canada: Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

Khalistani extremists have been circulating a poster that calls for a protest march on July 8. The march is planned to start at the Great Punjab Business Centre in Malton and proceed to the Consulate General of India in Toronto. The poster, titled 'Khalistan Freedom Rally,' also features a call to 'Kill India'

Canada has termed as unacceptable the proposed July 8 rally by pro-Khalistani extremists from Great Punjab Business Centre in Malton to Indian Embassy in Toronto. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said, "Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8th, which is unacceptable. We know that the actions of a few do not speak for an entire community or Canada."

The remarks came after India lodged a strong protest with Canada over the proposed ‘Khalistan Freedom Rally’ to the Indian Embassy. The poster carried the names of Indian High Commissioner Saurabh Sharam and Counsellor Apurva Srivastava, identifying them as the "killers" of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The priest, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey City and was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had been found murdered outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Colombia.

Terry Milewski, former CBC Senior Correspondent and Author of 'Blood for Blood - Fifty Years of the Global Khalistan Project' termed the latest provocation as "extremely dangerous". He said, "Khalistanis are whipping up anger targeting Indian diplomats they call "Killers" of "Shaheed" (Martyr) Hardeep Nijjar, shot in a Mafia-style hit in Surrey BC June 18. There is zero evidence of any Indian role. Grossly irresponsible."

A similar provocation happened some weeks ago when a tableau depicting Sikh bodyguards assassinating Indira Gandhi, was paraded in Brampton. The tableau was taken out as part of a demonstration marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star during which the Indian armed forces stormed the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar to eliminate extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers who were holed up inside the shrine.

The free hand given to pro-Khalistan elements in Canada has impacted the country's diplomatic relations with India. Reacting sharply to pro-Khalistani activities in Canada, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar urged Canada not to give space to Khalistanis. While stating that the radical mindset of Khalistanis was harmful to both India and its partner countries, Jaishankar said that such an extremist mindset is detrimental to bilateral relations.