Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats across 6 states; UP records 9% turnout till 9 am

The bypolls are being held in Dumri (Jharkhand), Puthuppally (Kerala), Boxanagar and Dhanpur (Tripura), Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhupguri (West Bengal). Voting commenced at 7 am, and the results will be revealed on September 8.

In a significant political development and a precursor to the upcoming Assembly polls in several key states, bypolls are currently underway in seven Assembly seats across six states, marking the first major face-off between the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The bypolls are being held in Dumri (Jharkhand), Puthuppally (Kerala), Boxanagar and Dhanpur (Tripura), Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhupguri (West Bengal). Voting commenced at 7 am, and the results will be revealed on September 8. In five of these seats, the by-elections were necessitated by the unfortunate demise of the incumbent MLAs, while the remaining two MLAs resigned from their positions.

Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally byelection begins; 15 per cent polling in first 2 hours

The INDIA constituents have unitedly thrown their support behind the dominant Samajwadi Party in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, aligned with the leading JMM in Dumri, Jharkhand, and rallied behind the stronger CPI(M) in Dhanpur and Boxanagar, Tripura, as well as the prominent Congress in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar. However, in West Bengal's Dhupguri and Kerala's Puthappally seats, INDIA's partner parties find themselves in direct competition against each other, making these bypolls a critical test of political strength.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:00 AM: In Uttar Pradesh, voter turnout was recorded at just 9.12 per cent in the first two hours polling.

10:00 AM: Over 11.40 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters cast their votes till 9 am in the by-election to Jhanrkhand's Dumri assembly seat.