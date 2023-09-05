Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats across 6 states; UP records 9% turnout till 9 am

    The bypolls are being held in Dumri (Jharkhand), Puthuppally (Kerala), Boxanagar and Dhanpur (Tripura), Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhupguri (West Bengal). Voting commenced at 7 am, and the results will be revealed on September 8.

    Bypolls 2023 Live Updates: Voting underway in 7 seats across 6 states; Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala Jharkhand AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    In a significant political development and a precursor to the upcoming Assembly polls in several key states, bypolls are currently underway in seven Assembly seats across six states, marking the first major face-off between the BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

    The bypolls are being held in Dumri (Jharkhand), Puthuppally (Kerala), Boxanagar and Dhanpur (Tripura), Bageshwar (Uttarakhand), Ghosi (Uttar Pradesh), and Dhupguri (West Bengal). Voting commenced at 7 am, and the results will be revealed on September 8. In five of these seats, the by-elections were necessitated by the unfortunate demise of the incumbent MLAs, while the remaining two MLAs resigned from their positions.

    Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally byelection begins; 15 per cent polling in first 2 hours

    The INDIA constituents have unitedly thrown their support behind the dominant Samajwadi Party in Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh, aligned with the leading JMM in Dumri, Jharkhand, and rallied behind the stronger CPI(M) in Dhanpur and Boxanagar, Tripura, as well as the prominent Congress in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar. However, in West Bengal's Dhupguri and Kerala's Puthappally seats, INDIA's partner parties find themselves in direct competition against each other, making these bypolls a critical test of political strength.

    Here are the LIVE updates:

    10:00 AM: In Uttar Pradesh, voter turnout was recorded at just 9.12 per cent in the first two hours polling.

    10:00 AM: Over 11.40 per cent of 2.98 lakh voters cast their votes till 9 am in the by-election to Jhanrkhand's Dumri assembly seat.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday september 5 rkn

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday

    Like Hitler BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    'Like Hitler...' BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    Sanatana Dharma row: BJP's Annamalai dubs Udhayanidhi Stalin as South India's 'Pappu' - WATCH snt

    Sanatana Dharma row: BJP's Annamalai dubs Udhayanidhi Stalin as South India's 'Pappu' - WATCH

    Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin brushes off Rs 10-crore bounty on his head with humor amid Sanatana Dharma row AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin brushes off Rs 10-crore bounty on his head with humor amid Sanatana Dharma row

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 379 September 5 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 379 September 5 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Mathura to Vrindavan: 12 places where Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in India ATG EAI

    Mathura to Vrindavan: 12 places where Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in India

    WhatsApp to roll out new toggle feature for video messaging Report gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out new toggle feature for video messaging: Report

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday september 5 rkn

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday

    Like Hitler BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    'Like Hitler...' BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    Sanjay Dutt recalls funny memory of Subhash Ghai making him wear 'ghagra' in Khalnayak vma

    Sanjay Dutt recalls funny memory of Subhash Ghai making him wear 'ghagra' in Khalnayak

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon