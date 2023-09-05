Kerala News LIVE: Puthuppally byelection begins; Massive crowd witnessed in 182 booths

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 7:50 AM IST

    7.50 AM: Puthuppally byelection begins; Massive crowd witnessed in 182 booths

    The first election in Puthuppally in 53 years will take place without Oommen Chandy's name appearing on the ballot. The voting process started at 7 AM and will last until 6 PM. Election results will be announced on September 8. There are 1,76,417 voters in the constituency. In the first phase, large number of people turned to the polling booths to cast their votes. 

     

