Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns; Rescue operation underway

Pathanamthitta: A bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned near a cliff on Tuesday at Ilavunkal near Nilakkal, Kerala. Reports state that the incident happened as pilgrims were returning from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple after offering prayers.

According to the initial report, as many as sixty people from Tamil Nadu were in the bus. The driver of the bus is reportedly in critical condition.

As many as 20 people have been rescued from the accident site. The injured devotees have been shifted to Kottayam Medical College hospital.

Ambulances, fire force units and police arrived at the spot. The accident took place at the third bend on Ilavunkal Erumeli Road. There were also children travelling in the bus.

More details awaited