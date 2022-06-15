Brutal video of nanny beating 2-yr-old in MP goes viral; watch

A CCTV footage revealed that a nanny, hired by parents of a two-year-old boy, was brutally beating him in their absence in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

In a horrific incident, parents of a two-year-old boy found out that the nanny they had hired to take care of their baby son, was brutally beating him in their absence. The incident is from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district wherein the nanny’s inhumane act got captured on CCTV that was installed in the room.

The entire episode came to light when the parents of the two-year-old started seeing behavioural changes in their son as well as physical changes. The parents then decided to take him o the doctor where a thorough medical test was conducted on him.

As per the doctor’s medical investigation, it was discovered that the child's internal organs were swollen and that he was being tortured. However, the parents did not understand what went wrong and decided to install a CCTV camera. It is after that the couple found out about the nanny beating the child and also dragging him.

The woman, recognised as Rajini Chaudhury, was employed as a nanny with a monthly remuneration of Rs 5,000 to take care of the child after his parents went to work. The family was also providing food for her.

Upon discovering the ugly truth, the parents reached Madhotaal police station and, based on the evidence, registered a complaint against Rajni. Following this, the police arrested the nanny from her home and booked her under IPC section 308.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the accused nanny assaulting the toddler, pulling him by the hair and punching him. Social media users expressed outrageous comebacks over the video and cruel caretaker. Watch the video.

