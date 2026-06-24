Anand Mahindra has offered support to 80-year-old Kolkata street violinist Bhagwan Mallick after a viral video highlighted his decades-long struggle. Mallick, who reportedly earns around Rs 100 a day by playing on the streets, has continued performing despite poor eyesight and a damaged violin.

The story of 80-year-old Kolkata street musician Bhagwan Mallick has touched thousands of people after a video about his life went viral on social media. Among those moved by the video was industrialist Anand Mahindra, who offered to support the elderly violinist. Sharing the video on X, Mahindra said he wanted to contribute after seeing Mallick's passion and years of struggle. He also pointed out that the video did not include details on how people could reach or help the musician.

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A Lifetime of Music and Struggle

Bhagwan Mallick has spent decades playing the violin on the streets of Kolkata, not for fame but to earn enough to survive. According to content creator Aradhana Chatterjee, who first shared his story in May, Mallick lost his parents at a young age and learnt to play the violin from his father.

After his father's death, music became his only source of income. Since childhood, he has performed on the streets to support himself and his family.

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Even at the age of 80, Mallick continues to play every evening despite poor eyesight and an old violin that had become badly damaged. He reportedly earns only around Rs 100 a day and lives in a rented house with his wife, who often sits beside him while he performs.

Support Pours In

After Anand Mahindra's post, several social media users shared Mallick's details, helping direct more attention towards his situation.

Earlier, Aradhana had said that people could usually find him near New Town Bus Stand, DLF subway and New Town Art Street in Kolkata between 5 pm and 11 pm. She also appealed to cafés, event organisers and community groups to invite him to perform.

In an update shared earlier this month, Aradhana revealed that public support after she posted the video had helped raise ₹1 lakh for Mallick. She also gifted him a new violin, giving the veteran musician fresh hope after decades of hardship.