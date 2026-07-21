Three men were arrested in Mysuru for allegedly kidnapping, gang-raping, and robbing a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal. The incident took place in T Narasipura town. The accused allegedly robbed her of cash and two mobile phones.

The T Narasipura Police arrested three men on Tuesday on alleged charges of kidnapping, gang-raping and robbing a 30-year-old woman in Karnataka's Mysuru district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kiran, Kishore and Riyan, all residents of T. Narasipura town. The victim is a resident of the eastern state of West Bengal.

According to police officials, the alleged incident occurred between 9:45 PM on July 18 and 2:00 AM on July 19, 2026, near a private bus stand in T Narasipura town.

Details of the Complaint

In her complaint lodged on July 19 at 1:45 PM, the woman stated that she was walking toward the KSRTC bus stand to catch a bus home after attending a friend's birthday celebration. Around 9:45 PM, a car intercepted her, and three men allegedly forcibly pulled her inside the vehicle. The victim alleged that the accused drove her to various locations before taking her to a lodge near Sante Maralli in Chamarajanagar district. There, she was allegedly confined in a room and sexually assaulted by the trio. She further stated that the accused robbed her of Rs 5,000 in cash and two mobile phones before abandoning her near her residence between 1:30 AM and 2:00 AM on July 19.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrests

Following the incident, the victim was taken to a local hospital where her formal statement was recorded. Acting on the complaint, the T Narasipura Police registered an FIR under Sections 70, 74, 137(2) and 309(4) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Within 24 hours of initiating the investigation, police traced and arrested all three accused. The FIR was forwarded to the Principal Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, T Narasipura, at 8:00 pm on July 20 by Police Constable Vinod Kumar M under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) and Police Inspector Dhananjaya.