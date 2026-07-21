The IMD issued a Red Alert for Kangra, Chamba, and Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Widespread rain has already occurred, with flash flood advisories in place due to saturated ground conditions.

Red Alert for Kangra, Chamba, and Sirmaur

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy downpours, as the southwest monsoon remains highly active across the state.

Widespread Rainfall Recorded

Speaking to ANI in Shimla on Tuesday, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said widespread rainfall was recorded across the state during the past 24 hours, with the heaviest precipitation occurring in Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts.

"Over the past 24 hours, widespread rainfall has been recorded across Himachal Pradesh. Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall. Since late Monday night, weather conditions have remained particularly vigorous over Kangra and Chamba. Palampur recorded the highest rainfall of 140 mm till 8:30 a.m., and rainfall has continued there even after that. In Sirmaur, Rajgarh, Paonta Sahib and Nahan experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall, with Rajgarh recording around 105 mm," Sharma said.

He said heavy rainfall also occurred over Churah and Jot areas of Chamba district, while rain continues over parts of Chamba, Kangra and adjoining areas of Kullu and Mandi.

Intense Spell Expected

Sharma said weather activity is expected to remain intense on Tuesday and during the intervening night of July 21-22, particularly over Kangra and Chamba districts.

"Another intense spell of rainfall is likely over Kangra and Chamba during the night and early morning hours. Therefore, a Red Alert has been issued for these districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Although rainfall intensity in Sirmaur may not be as high as in the last two days, the cumulative impact of continuous rain has prompted us to retain the Red Alert there for the next 24 hours," he said.

Alerts for Other Districts

According to Sharma, rainfall over Kullu and Mandi is expected to be comparatively less, prompting IMD to downgrade these districts to an Orange Alert. Shimla also remains under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall to Decrease Mid-Week

He said rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Wednesday onwards.

"From July 22, rainfall activity will gradually decrease. Orange Alert will remain in force mainly for Kangra and Mandi, while Chamba, Shimla and Solan will be under a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall. From July 23 onwards, a significant reduction in rainfall activity is expected," Sharma said.

However, he added that rainfall will continue across Himachal Pradesh till July 23, while on July 24 and 25 intermittent rainfall is expected mainly over the mid-hill and adjoining plains.

"On July 24 and 25, isolated heavy rainfall may still occur over Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra and Una districts," he added.

Flash Flood Warning

The senior scientist warned of the possibility of flash floods in several districts due to already saturated ground conditions.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours over Shimla, parts of Mandi adjoining Kullu, Kangra and Chamba has increased the risk of flash floods. Any further intense rainfall may trigger flash flood situations, and therefore advisories have been issued for these districts," Sharma said.

Seasonal Rainfall Analysis

On the seasonal rainfall pattern, Sharma said only four districts Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi have received below-normal rainfall during July so far, while the remaining eight districts have recorded above-normal rainfall. He added that from June 1 to July 21, Himachal Pradesh as a whole has received 14 per cent below-normal rainfall, although districts including Solan, Una, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba have recorded rainfall close to the seasonal average.

Drop in Temperatures

Sharma said maximum temperatures across the state dropped by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours due to widespread rainfall.

"Shimla, Solan and Dharamshala recorded maximum temperatures between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius. Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi witnessed the sharpest fall of about three to four degrees, with temperatures ranging between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. Paonta Sahib recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 32 degrees Celsius," he said.

He said daytime temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant change over the next two days and are expected to remain below normal in several parts of the state.

Visibility and Cloud Conditions

Sharma also cautioned that low clouds, rather than fog, are likely to affect visibility in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

"Low cloud conditions are expected over Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur, resulting in poor visibility. Visibility will also reduce considerably during periods of heavy rainfall in affected areas," he said. (ANI)