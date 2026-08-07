Protests over alleged JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities continue in Ranchi. BJP leaders slammed the govt, while Rahul Gandhi spoke to aspirants. A student delegation was formed for talks, and activist Sonam Wangchuk clarified a hunger strike's status.

The protest in Jharkhand over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examination continued on Thursday at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi with BJP and NDA leaders slamming the state government over its response. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with JPSC-JSSC aspirants on Thursday via a phone call.

According to JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, the protesting students have finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government over their demands. The delegation comprises eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts. The eight student representatives named by the forum are Piyush Kumar Singh, Ravindra Paswan, Rajesh Prasad, Neetu Kujur, Kartik Soren, Ravindra, Ankit Kumar and Shalu Singh. There is also a demand that the dialogue should take place in the presence of the media. "We also had another demand: if the Chief Minister comes out to speak with us publicly in front of live media on an open platform, a proper resolution could be reached. In our previous protest, our representatives were taken into a closed room, and nothing came out of it. They are calling a five-member team just to stall and suppress our movement," a protester alleged. A protester said there was a suggestion that a four- or five-member delegation should go for talks.

Political Parties Weigh In

BJP MLAs on Thursday staged a protest outside the state Assembly against the state government over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), JSSC CGL, and various other competitive examinations. Speaking with ANI outside the Assembly, BJP MLA Alok Chaurasia declared that the party stands firmly with the protesting students on the issue. "The Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly and vocally with the students regarding the functioning of Jharkhand government agencies such as JPSC, JSSC, and CJL, as well as the widespread corruption across the state, particularly the fraud committed against students..." Chaurasia told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Interacts with Aspirants

Student leader Piyush Kumar said they told Rahul Gandhi that the exam should be cancelled and conveyed other demands. "We told him of our demands, that exam should be cancelled, regarding investigation and reforms. He said that he stands with our demands, and that they will take it up with the Govt. He said that he stands with and supports students...We are yet to get any official information regarding the date and time of meeting (with the government)," he said.

Another student leader Ravindra Paswan said Rahul Gandhi enquired about the situation. "He asked us about the situation here. We told him about the irregularities in exams here. We told him that Congress is in the government in Jharkhand and they should help us. He told us that he stands with students," Paswan said. "We requested him that our demands are genuine and since they are in alliance here, it is their responsibility too to deliberate seriously on our demands. He told us that he is serious about our demands and that he would take it up," Paswan said.

Earlier in the day, during an Instagram question-and-answer interaction with Gen Z, Rahul Gandhi said the Jharkhand student protest was linked to wider concerns over the education system. Rahul Gandhi said protests in places such as Dehradun, Kota and Allahabad had highlighted that the education system had "collapsed" and stressed that governments should listen to students' voices and work towards reforms.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato urged the state government to immediately initiate talks with the protesting students, warning that "something untoward will happen" if the situation was not addressed.

Sonam Wangchuk Clarifies Devendra Mahato's Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday rejected reports that Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahato had ended his hunger strike following a video call with him. He stressed that Mahto has only agreed to consume water and salt and that his fast without food continues into its fifth day.

In a video message on X, Wangchuk said, "I would like to give you all a very important piece of information or clarification regarding the ongoing student movement in Jharkhand. As you saw, yesterday I connected with Devendra Nath Mahato ji and was urging him to end his waterless fast and consume water. However, many media houses mistakenly reported that he broke his fast. This is completely wrong."

He explained what actually happened and what was reported. "He consumed water, not food; I want to clarify this. I would ask the media houses that reported this error to correct it and clarify because it sends a very wrong message," he said.

Wangchuk explained that his intervention was driven by concern over the severity of a fast conducted without even water. "He was fasting without water and without food, which is, in a way, like suicide. So, I only urged him to consume water and salt now and continue his fast," he said.

Wangchuk added, "Thus, he is now continuing his fast on only water and salt, as Mahatma Gandhi ji did or as we did previously at Jantar Mantar."Wangchuk urged both the protesters and the state government to resolve the issue swiftly. "At this time, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the organisations involved in the student movement and thank the people of Jharkhand who are supporting them," he said.

He turned his appeal directly to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating, "I would also appeal to the government of Jharkhand and Hemant Soren ji to listen to the voice of the students as soon as possible and resolve the issue. This will be in the interest of the students, the country, and also your government."

Mahto began his indefinite hunger strike on the night of August 2 at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and other state recruitment bodies.

Earlier, he had also dismissed reports claiming that he had ended his hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, and other recruitment examinations. He asserted that his fast continues and he has only started drinking water on the advice of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Jharkhand Govt Responds, 19 Arrested

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday said the government was investigating the allegations and confirmed that 19 people had been arrested so far in connection with the case. "The irregularities in the JPSC that have come to light in Jharkhand are quite shameful, but Chief Minister Hemant Soren and our coalition government are steadfastly conducting continuous investigations into these matters within our administration and our institutions," Tirkey said.

"So far, 19 people have been arrested. There will be many more such individuals who will come under scrutiny," she added.

BJP leader Aditya Sahu slammed Congress over student protests and alleged that Congress leaders were "silent" due to their alliance with the Jharkhand government. "Why is Rahul Gandhi silent? In Jharkhand, thousands of our students are fasting amidst the rainy season, and not a single Congress leader has spoken up to demand justice for them," Sahu said. He alleged that protesting students were being forced to sit in the open during rains. (ANI)