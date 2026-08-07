Congress MP K Suresh accuses the BJP of deflecting from the NEET-UG protest in Delhi by raising the JPSC-JSSC exam issue in Jharkhand. The BJP, however, staged protests in Jharkhand supporting students demanding a CBI probe into the irregularities.

Congress Accuses BJP of Diversionary Tactics

Congress MP K Suresh on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to deflect attention from the student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak by shifting focus to the prevailing JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities issue in Jharkhand.

Speaking to ANI, K Suresh asserted that the situation in Jharkhand is a state matter and that the state government will examine the protesters' concerns and take appropriate action to resolve them. "The BJP is trying to divert attention from the students' agitation in Delhi by highlighting the Jharkhand issue. The situation in Jharkhand is a state matter, and the Jharkhand government will examine the concerns of the protesters and take appropriate action to resolve them," said K Suresh.

Questioning the BJP's motive for raising the JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities, K Suresh emphasised that similar situations have occurred in several other states across India and that the Jharkhand issue is not comparable to the NEET-UG agitation in Delhi. "Why is the BJP raising the Jharkhand issue? Similar issues have occurred in several other states. For example, there have been allegations of examination paper leaks in Rajasthan. In Maharashtra, which is governed by the BJP, similar recruitment-related issues and protests are also taking place. The BJP wants to divert attention from the incidents in Delhi, where students were attacked and pellet guns were used," the MP said.

Talking about the 'deadlock' in Parliament, he added, "The opposition has been demanding that the Home Minister, Amit Shah, come to the House and make a statement regarding the attack on the students. That is why these statements are being made. Jharkhand is a state issue, and the state government will intervene, hold discussions, and decide on the appropriate course of action. It is not comparable to the agitation taking place in Delhi."

BJP Stages Protest in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs today staged a protest outside the Jharkhand state Assembly against the state government over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), JSSC CGL, and various other competitive examinations.

Speaking to ANI outside the Assembly, BJP MLA Alok Chaurasia declared that the party stands firmly with the protesting students on the issue. "The Bharatiya Janata Party stands firmly and vocally with the students regarding the functioning of Jharkhand government agencies such as JPSC, JSSC, and CJL, as well as the widespread corruption across the state, particularly the fraud committed against students..." Chaurasia told ANI.

Students Threaten 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao'

Earlier in the day, agitating students announced a "Vidhan Sabha Gherao" on August 10 if their demands are not met. Protester Radhe Kumar said the decision to gherao the Assembly was taken after the government initiated contact with the agitating students.

"The blockade (gherao) of the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) is scheduled for August 10. Yesterday, some government officials, including the SDO, came to meet us, and we conveyed our demands to them. If our demands are not met, hundreds of thousands of us will march to surround the Legislative Assembly on the 10th," Kumar told ANI.

Key Demands of Protesters

He said the protesters are demanding the cancellation of the JPSC and JSSC CGL examinations and other recruitment tests conducted through TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL). He said, "We are surrounding the Assembly because our core demands and issues centre on cancelling the JPSC and CGL examinations. Furthermore, we demand the complete cancellation of every exam conducted under the present government by the agency TDPL. Following these cancellations, we demand a CBI and ED investigation, followed by comprehensive structural reforms in the JSSC, JPSC and CGL examination systems." (ANI)