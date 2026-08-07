Amruta Fadnavis praised dialogue with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an IIMUN event, discussing youth protests, societal readiness for LGBTQIA+ reforms, and condemning objectionable content. Shaina NC also lauded the event's honest engagement.

Wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and social worker Amruta Fadnavis expressed delight over the 15th-anniversary celebration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations and welcomed the dialogue involving RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while sharing her perspectives on youth-led protests, societal readiness for LGBTQIA+ reforms, and the condemnation of anti-social elements circulating objectionable content. Speaking to ANI, she expressed her enthusiasm for the program and noted that the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would foster valuable cross-generational conversations.

'Good discussion and deliberation'

She said, "IIMUN completes 15 years, and I have joined their celebration program. It is delightful that Mohan Bhagwat is also coming here, and he will address the gathering. So, there is going to be a good discussion and deliberation here. People from all walks of life have reached here. It would be a good outcome."

Fadnavis noted that despite multiple complexities and uncertainties, the administration must look forward to ensure that all core matters concerning children and youth are properly looked into and dealt with. She said,"... There are many ifs and buts. So let's look forward to what happened... We should see whether the main issues of our children are catered to or not. All their concerns are being looked into and dealt with. "

'Society has to mentally prepare'

Delving deeper into the dialogue on the RSS chief's remarks, Fadnavis stressed that potential disruptions must be accounted for before moving forward. She reiterated that getting the foundational rules and societal mindset aligned is the wisest course of action for future reforms. She emphasised that structural readiness must come first. "Mohan ji just said that the first society has to mentally prepare for this kind of revolutionary change. Once we are prepared as a society and there is a law, law or policies within the society that if such an institution comes in front, then how will it be. What will be its internal laws? In case of some turmoil or disruption, all those things should come first and then think ahead. That will be better for society," she said.

Views on Youth Protests and 'Anti-Social Elements'

Reflecting on the evolving mindsets of modern youth, Fadnavis pointed out that both Gen Z and Gen Alpha bring distinct ideologies to the table. However, while emphasising the student protest, she stressed that while their viewpoints are valuable, maintaining absolute decorum and integrity while expressing their thoughts remains essential. She said, "I think be it Gen Z or Gen Alpha, they have their own thoughts, ideology and perspective. If we understand that, it will help us and the country. The only thing is the way they convey their thought process should have decorum at times and integrity should always be in place..."

Addressing the distortion of student demonstrations, Fadnavis described the circulation of objectionable videos as a dark and regrettable incident. She highlighted how anti-social elements frequently hijack pure intentions to create unnecessary disruption and stated, this is something which is anti-social. Anti-social elements became add-on here in their pure intent. It it regrettable. It was really dark."

Elaborating on the unique qualities of today's youth, Fadnavis remarked, "This generation has a very creative thought process, very different perspective. The only thing they need is our support, infra and guidance...Let's all be open to new thinking and new perspective."

Shaina NC Praises Bhagwat's Transparency

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's interaction at the India's International Movement to Unite Nations event in Mumbai, praised the transparency of the engagement and urged young citizens to remain vigilant. Speaking to ANI, she elaborated on the discussions at the youth summit and highlighted the absolute honesty with which Bhagwat addressed the attendees. She noted that while external elements frequently attempt to destabilise the nation by exploiting young minds, the positive messaging delivered during the event carried no hidden or negative connotations. "The honesty with which Mohan Bhagwat engaged with the youth. One thing is evident there is no foul play. There are only different types of people who try to destabilise India. If they use the youth, the youth must stay very aware. All the positive messages he gave had no negative connotation," Shaina NC said.

Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Youth on Various Issues

Meanwhile, Mohan Bhagwat, who interacted at an event which marked 15 years of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), said laws are effective when society accepts them. He also cautioned against fake content on social media. "Nowadays, the technology is such that fake videos can be generated and false statements can be attributed to you or me. So, while using social media, the content should not be trusted without verification from an authentic source. We need to have self-imposed discipline about social media...Otherwise, if you ban something, it lands up in the fraud market. This should not happen," he said.

The RSS chief said the young generation has an approach different from the older generation and seeks logic. "As far as my experience about Gen Z goes, when we were their age, we were habitual of accepting whatever the elders said, we never questioned them. We look at all aspects, and everyone has their own perspective, so a new dimension comes to light in every subject. So, we get so many opinions and counter-opinions, they together form the total view of the truth. This should indeed happen," he said.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said that in the Indian tradition, marriage is not merely an arrangement between two individuals but an institution that leads to the creation of a family, which he described as the basic unit of society. "LGBTQ or whatever, they're all part of the society to which we belong. And in our society, there is a tradition of accommodating them," Bhagwat said. (ANI)