Interestingly, Charu never set out with a target of clearing 19 examinations. Her aim was much simpler.

Speaking about her journey, she said she only wanted to secure a government job. As a result, she appeared for almost every major recruitment examination that matched her qualifications.

She took exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), banking recruitment agencies, railways and several state-level organisations. Over time, the list of successful results kept growing.

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Charu Pandey, starting her journey at 23 with the dream of a government job, has inspired lakhs of young aspirants by clearing 19 competitive exams, says, "... My family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I am receiving an award for… pic.twitter.com/Zo21tNMxPs — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2026

Her achievements include SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD and CPO examinations, along with SBI PO, SBI Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and several railway and state recruitment tests.

Self-Study Over Coaching

One of the most striking aspects of Charu's story is that she prepared entirely through self-study.

A Mathematics graduate, she began preparing for competitive examinations while still in college. Instead of enrolling in expensive coaching classes, she depended on books, online learning platforms and free educational content available on the internet.

According to Charu, she used YouTube lectures extensively whenever she wanted to understand a topic better. She also used artificial intelligence tools to clear doubts and explain difficult concepts.

She believes that access to online learning resources has made quality preparation possible even for students who cannot afford coaching.