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Who Is Charu Pandey? She Studied Without Coaching, Cleared 19 Exams and Will Now Receive a Presidential Honour
Charu Pandey, a 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh, has inspired government job aspirants after clearing 19 exams without coaching. A Mathematics graduate, she relied on self-study and AI tools. She will receive a gold medal from President Droupadi Murmu.
Who Is Charu Pandey?
At just 23 years of age, Charu Pandey has become an inspiration for thousands of government job aspirants across India. Hailing from Tilda-Neora in Chhattisgarh, she has achieved the remarkable feat of clearing 19 competitive examinations without joining any coaching institute.
Today, she works as an Assistant Audit Officer in the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in Visakhapatnam, a position she considers her dream job. Her achievement has earned widespread praise, and she is now set to receive a gold medal from Droupadi Murmu during this year's Independence Day celebrations.
A Simple Goal: Get One Government Job
Interestingly, Charu never set out with a target of clearing 19 examinations. Her aim was much simpler.
Speaking about her journey, she said she only wanted to secure a government job. As a result, she appeared for almost every major recruitment examination that matched her qualifications.
She took exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), banking recruitment agencies, railways and several state-level organisations. Over time, the list of successful results kept growing.
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Charu Pandey, starting her journey at 23 with the dream of a government job, has inspired lakhs of young aspirants by clearing 19 competitive exams, says, "... My family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I am receiving an award for… pic.twitter.com/Zo21tNMxPs
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 12, 2026
Her achievements include SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD and CPO examinations, along with SBI PO, SBI Clerk, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and several railway and state recruitment tests.
Self-Study Over Coaching
One of the most striking aspects of Charu's story is that she prepared entirely through self-study.
A Mathematics graduate, she began preparing for competitive examinations while still in college. Instead of enrolling in expensive coaching classes, she depended on books, online learning platforms and free educational content available on the internet.
According to Charu, she used YouTube lectures extensively whenever she wanted to understand a topic better. She also used artificial intelligence tools to clear doubts and explain difficult concepts.
She believes that access to online learning resources has made quality preparation possible even for students who cannot afford coaching.
Six Months of Complete Focus
To improve her concentration, Charu once spent six months living in a guest house in Raipur.
Away from daily distractions, she dedicated herself fully to preparation. During this period, she followed a disciplined routine and focused heavily on her studies.
She also taught school students alongside her preparation. According to her, teaching helped strengthen her own understanding of subjects and improved her confidence.
Charu revealed that there were days when she studied for extremely long hours. However, she believes success did not come from simply spending time with books.
Quality Matters More Than Quantity
For Charu, the key to success was understanding concepts properly rather than rushing to complete the entire syllabus.
छत्तीसगढ़ की प्रतिभाशाली बेटी कुमारी चारु पांडे ने मात्र 23 वर्ष की आयु में 19 सरकारी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में सफलता प्राप्त कर प्रदेश का गौरव बढ़ाया है।
आगामी स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर राष्ट्रपति महोदया द्वारा गोल्ड मेडल से सम्मानित होने जा रही चारु पांडे को हार्दिक बधाई एवं… pic.twitter.com/eRRdlfSKKD
— Arun Sao (@ArunSao3) June 12, 2026
She says students should focus on mastering whatever they study instead of worrying about covering every topic. In her view, strong preparation in selected areas is often more useful than superficial knowledge of many subjects.
Time management also played a major role in her success. She carefully planned her schedule and made sure every study session had a clear purpose.
Advice for Aspirants
Charu's message to students preparing for competitive examinations is straightforward: do not give up after failure.
She believes every unsuccessful attempt teaches something valuable and helps candidates improve their performance in future examinations.
She also encourages students to stay positive and openly discuss stress and challenges with their families. According to her, family support plays a crucial role during long preparation periods.
An Inspiration for Young India
Charu's parents admitted they rarely saw her sitting with books for long hours but always trusted her dedication and discipline.
From a small town in Chhattisgarh to a prestigious central government position, Charu Pandey's journey highlights the power of consistency, self-belief and smart preparation.
At a time when many students feel coaching is the only path to success, her story offers a different lesson: determination, proper planning and the right use of technology can sometimes make all the difference.
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