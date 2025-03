BREAKING: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew shot dead after quarrel over drinking water

Read Full Article

Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew was killed in a dispute over drinking water in Jagatpur village in Bihar's Bhagalpur. According to reports, a minor disagreement between Rai's two nephews, Jai Jit Yadav and Vishwajit Yadav, quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. The incident unfolded on Thursday morning at the residence of Raghunandan Yadav, the brother-in-law of the minister, in Jagatpur.

