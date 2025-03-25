Meerut murder: Another shocking video of Muskan, Sahil partying in Kasol after killing Saurabh surfaces| WATCH

Read Full Article

A recently surfaced video has intensified the outrage surrounding the Meerut murder case, depicting Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, celebrating Holi in a Kasol, Himachal Pradesh club on March 14—just days after the alleged murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput.

In the 47-second clip, Muskan is seen dancing intimately with Sahil, both appearing inebriated and seemingly devoid of remorse. At one point, Muskan loses her balance and falls during the dance. This footage has added a sensational twist to the ongoing investigation.​

According to reports, Muskan and Sahil conspired to murder Saurabh on March 3. Muskan allegedly sedated Saurabh by lacing his food with drugs, and once he was unconscious, she and Sahil stabbed him in the chest and slit his throat. To conceal the crime, they dismembered his body, sealed it in a plastic drum with cement, and hid it in the couple's residence.

Following the murder, the duo reportedly traveled to Himachal Pradesh for a vacation, during which they continued to mislead Saurabh's family by sending messages from his phone, including Holi greetings to his sister, to create the illusion that he was still alive. These deceptive communications persisted until Saurabh's sister grew suspicious due to unanswered calls. ​

The crime came to light when Muskan confessed to her mother, who then informed the authorities. Both Muskan and Sahil were subsequently arrested and are currently detained in Meerut jail. Investigations have revealed that Saurabh, who had recently returned from London where he worked in a bakery, believed he was employed in the Merchant Navy.

He and Muskan had a love marriage in 2016 and were residing in a rented house with their five-year-old daughter. Muskan's father, Pramod Rastogi, stated that his daughter committed the murder because Saurabh opposed her drug use, which was allegedly introduced by Sahil. He expressed that Muskan should face the death penalty for her actions. ​

The emergence of the Holi celebration video has further complicated the case, portraying a stark contrast between the couple's festive demeanor and the heinous crime they are accused of committing just days prior. Authorities continue to delve into the details, seeking additional evidence to piece together the full narrative of this chilling incident.​

