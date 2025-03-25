user
IPL 2025: DC's Ashutosh receives special video call from Shikhar Dhawan after his heroics against LSG (WATCH)

Delhi Capitals' Ashutosh Sharma received a congratulatory video from his mentor Shikhar Dhawan after his match-winning performance against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Delhi Capitals’ hero Ashutosh Sharma received a special video from his mentor Shikhar Dhawan after his phenomenal match-winning performance in the IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Monday, March 25.

Ashutosh emerged as the star performer for Delhi Capitals as he played a valiant unbeaten innings off 66 off 31 balls to help the team chase down a mammoth 210-run target set by Lucknow Super Giants with just three balls to spare in the final over. After DC were reeling at 65/5, Ashutosh formed a crucial 48-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs (34 off 22 balls) for the sixth wicket and then, 55-run stand with Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15 balls) for the seventh wicket. 

After Vipraj Nigam’s dismissal at 168/7, Ashutosh emerged as a lone warrior for Delhi Capitals, but remained calm under pressure despite the side being reduced to 192/9. In the 18th over, the 26-year-old brought down the equation from 39 off 18 balls to 22 off 12 balls. When DC required 4 runs off 4 balls. Ashutosh hit a winning six to take the team over the line. 

After his sensational performance with the bat, Ashutosh Sharma received a video call from Shikhar Dhawan. In a video posted by DC on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Ashutosh can be seen interacting with his mentor on a video call in the Delhi Capitals’ dressing room and Shikhar Dhawan had a smile on his face while congratulating Ashutosh for his performance. 

WATCH: Ashutosh Sharma’s special video call from Shikhar Dhawan

Ashutosh Sharma played under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL 2024. Both were released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction. Dhawan retired from professional cricket, while Ashutosh found his new home in Delhi Capitals after the franchise bought him for INR 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction in Riyadh in November last year. 

In IPL 2024, Ashutosh Sharma had a decent season as he amassed 189 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 167.26 in 11 matches. 

Ashutosh Sharma dedicates his POTM to Shikhar Dhawan 

Reflecting on his performance against Lucknow Super Giants, Ashutosh Sharma stated that learned his lessons from last IPL season, where he missed out on finishing the games for his former team Punjab Kings. The Railways batter dedicated his Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan, who played a pivotal role in helping him focus on his finishing skills. 

“Took the lessons from last year. Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focussed and visualised about it.” Ashutosh said at the post-match presentation. 

“Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen. Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar paaji.” he added.

