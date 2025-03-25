user
IAF, IG Defence sign contract for BLE Tool Tracking System to enhance airbase safety

In a major boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has signed a contract with IG Defence and Aerospace for an advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tool Tracking System. The company recently won the defence ministry’s iDEX challenge for this innovation.

New Delhi: Giving a fillip to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and private sector firm IG Defence and Aerospace signed a contract for an advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tool Tracking System. Recently, the IG Defence and Aerospace won the defence ministry’s Idex challenge for this technology.

The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Tool Tracking System will enhance the efficiency and security of tool management across airbases, streamlining maintenance operations and ensuring precise inventory tracking.

Notably, the Indian Air Force operates over 60 airbases across the country, reflecting the immense scale and need for this innovative, Made-in-India technology in ensuring the safety of airbases and expensive fighter aircraft, which play a strategic role in the country’s overall security as well as self-reliance.

As part of India’s broader self-reliance drive in defence technology, this state-of-the-art solution is to be piloted at Gwalior Airbase before its planned expansion to other IAF and Army airbases. One of the key benefits of this system is its role in minimizing Foreign Object Debris (FOD) damage, a major safety concern at airbases.

By enabling real-time tracking and automated alerts, the BLE system significantly enhances runway safety.

Additionally, the system offers an extended charging cycle of 6-8 months, reducing maintenance efforts and ensuring uninterrupted operations.
Speaking on this achievement, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder of IG Aerospace and Defence, said: "Winning the iDEX Challenge and deploying our BLE Tool Tracking System for the Indian Air Force is a proud moment for us. This technology not only enhances operational safety but also streamlines maintenance efficiency, reinforcing India’s position as a leader in indigenous defence solutions.”

“We are committed to scaling this innovation across multiple airbases to strengthen India’s defence infrastructure as well as IAF’s operational readiness.”

Once the successful completion of the pilot project at Gwalior is done, the IAF plans to expand the BLE Tool Tracking System to other airbases, ensuring a more secure and efficient operational environment.

