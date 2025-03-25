user
Karnataka SHOCKER! Schoolgirl claims 'purdah leads to heaven' in science project, WATCH viral video

A viral video of a Karnataka schoolgirl’s religious-themed science project has sparked controversy and a government probe. The presentation, linking burqas to the afterlife, ignited debate on social media about education, religious influence, and scientific reasoning.
 

Karnataka SHOCKER! Schoolgirl claims 'purdah leads to heaven' in science project, WATCH viral video
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

A video of a young girl from Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district presenting a religious-themed project at a school science exhibition has gone viral, sparking outrage and prompting an official probe by education authorities.

Karnataka: A Muslim in science exhibition shows 2 dolls in coffin which Hijabi going to heaven and women wearing normal clothes will go to hell

Yes, she did this in science exhibition 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4Afcfxvuig

— Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) March 24, 2025

In the clip, recorded at a public school, the student is seen displaying two dolls—one in a burqa and another in a short dress—inside separate coffins. She claims that women who wear burqas remain unharmed after death, while those who wear short clothes suffer in the afterlife, with their bodies consumed by snakes and scorpions.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral on Instagram; brother, cousin arrested

She further references Islamic teachings, stating, "A man who allows his wife to roam without a burqa is a dayyus (cuckold)." The remarks have led to sharp reactions, with many questioning how such statements were made in an educational setting.

The video has triggered heated debates online. While many condemned the religious messaging at a science exhibition, others defended the child, attributing her views to her upbringing.

One user criticized the content, writing, "What is scientific about this?" Another added, "Science is based on evidence. Someone should have asked her for proof. Unfortunately, no one did."

Conversely, some social media users defended the girl, arguing that she was simply reflecting what she had been taught. One wrote, "Mocking a 9-year-old child for expressing her faith-based understanding only reflects your intolerance, not her upbringing." Another claimed the project stemmed from a “local madrasa/tuition center beside a masjid” and was being blown out of proportion.

Also read: Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman killed after slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested

The controversy has prompted Karnataka’s education department to intervene. Chamarajanagar’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Rajendra Raje Urs, reportedly confirmed that an inquiry has been launched.

"We need to understand the context first before drawing conclusions. A full report will be provided soon," Urs said.

This incident has reignited debates over the role of religious beliefs in schools. Many have called for stricter guidelines to prevent religious indoctrination in academic settings, while others argue that faith-based perspectives should not be censored outright.

As the investigation continues, the incident remains a flashpoint for discussions on education, religion, and freedom of expression in schools.

