Salman Khan’s Sikandar opens for pre-booking, set to earn BIG on opening day – Details Inside

Fresh details on the advance booking for Salman Khan's Sikandar are here! This film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, releases worldwide on March 30, coinciding with Eid.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 1:16 PM IST

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of Salman Khan's most anticipated film of the year, Sikandar. The film's trailer was recently released and was well-received by fans. Meanwhile, exciting news about the film is emerging. For Salman's fans, booking for the film starts on Tuesday. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will be released in theaters on March 30, coinciding with Eid. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role alongside Salman in the film.

How to Book Salman Khan's Sikandar Movie Tickets

Advance ticket booking for Salman Khan's Sikandar in India will begin on March 25. Sikandar is expected to receive a tremendous response, similar to Salman's previous film, Tiger 3, which had a fantastic opening even on a Sunday. Advance booking for Sikandar can be done through BookMyShow. Salman shared the advance details on Instagram. Tickets are already on sale in the US. The film has already earned over 1.38 million with advance bookings for 504 shows. According to a Koimoi report, Sikandar has already sold 799 tickets in the limited multiplex chain VOX Cinemas for 253 shows. With this, Sikandar has collected 1.071 million in the United Arab Emirates before its release. However, this figure is expected to increase further.


How Much Will Salman Khan's Sikandar Earn on Opening Day?

There is tremendous buzz surrounding Salman Khan's film Sikandar. The film is being talked about everywhere. After the movie's trailer came out, it gained even more limelight. Considering all these things, trade analysts believe that the film may get a great response on the first day. The movie may collect 45-50 crore on its opening day. So far this year, i.e., in 2025, the film with the highest opening day collection is Vicky Kaushal's Chhava, which collected 33 crore.

 

Salman Khan's Sikandar Movie Budget

Talking about the budget of Salman Khan's film Sikandar, director AR Murugadoss has prepared the film with a budget of 200 crores. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Salman in the movie, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Satyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar are in the lead roles.

