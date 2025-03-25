Entertainment

Jaat Movie Star Cast Salary: Sunny Deol to Randeep Hooda fees revealed

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda will also be seen in the lead role in the film 'Jaat'. He has charged ₹5-7 crore for this film.

Ramya Krishnan

South's popular actress Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in an important role in the film 'Jaat'. She is getting ₹70 lakh for this.

Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the film 'Jaat'. He has charged between ₹1-2 crore from the makers for this.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher will be seen in the role of a police officer in the film 'Jaat'. She has received approximately ₹1 crore for this.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Jaat'. According to media reports, he has received a fee of approximately ₹50 crore for this.

Jagapathi Babu

South's popular actor Jagapathi Babu has received approximately ₹1 crore for working in this film.

