Jaat Movie Star Cast Salary: Sunny Deol to Randeep Hooda fees revealed

Entertainment
Randeep Hooda will also be seen in the lead role in the film 'Jaat'. He has charged ₹5-7 crore for this film.
South's popular actress Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in an important role in the film 'Jaat'. She is getting ₹70 lakh for this.
Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the film 'Jaat'. He has charged between ₹1-2 crore from the makers for this.
Saiyami Kher will be seen in the role of a police officer in the film 'Jaat'. She has received approximately ₹1 crore for this.
Sunny Deol will be seen in the lead role in the film 'Jaat'. According to media reports, he has received a fee of approximately ₹50 crore for this.
South's popular actor Jagapathi Babu has received approximately ₹1 crore for working in this film.
