user
user

Viasat Stock Pops On Analyst Upgrade, Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Analysts at Deutsche Bank said they see multiple paths for Viasat to create equity value for shareholders. One of these includes asset monetization to deleverage the balance sheet materially.

Viasat Stock Pops On Analyst Upgrade, Retail Sentiment Edges Up
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT) rallied on Monday to end the regular trading session with gains of over 14% after analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded the company.

According to The Fly, Deutsche Bank upgraded Viasat to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ while hiking the price target to $15 from $13. This implies an upside of 34% from Monday’s closing price.

The brokerage said it sees multiple paths for Viasat to create equity value for shareholders. One of these paths includes asset monetization to deleverage the balance sheet materially.

Despite the upgrade, Deutsche analysts believe Viasat’s core business of communication services is under the cloud of Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.

With a forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 14.2, the brokerage believes the Viasat stock is “increasingly compelling.”

Viasat’s third-quarter performance came in below Wall Street expectations, with the company missing both revenue and earnings estimates.

Further, Viasat also posted a 6% decline in revenue from its core communication services business due to a fall in revenue from maritime services. 

Ahead of its Q3 results, the company announced its subsidiary bagged a contract from Maersk to upgrade its fleet’s maritime connectivity.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Viasat gathered steam, hovering in the ‘bullish’ (70/100) territory at the time of writing.

VSAT retail sentiment.jpg VSAT sentiment and message volume March 25, 2025, as of 1:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks Viasat will be on the radar today.

Another expressed relief about the company “finally” receiving an upgrade.

Viasat’s stock has gained over 31% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lexeo Therapeutics Sees Biggest Retail Follower Surge Among Biotech Stocks After Record-Breaking Rally: What's The Big Draw?

Lexeo Therapeutics Sees Biggest Retail Follower Surge Among Biotech Stocks After Record-Breaking Rally: What's The Big Draw?

Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens

Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens

Apple Reportedly Jumps Into AI Data Center Race Amid Siri Revamp Delay: Retail Turns Bullish As Trump Softens Tariff Stance

Apple Reportedly Jumps Into AI Data Center Race Amid Siri Revamp Delay: Retail Turns Bullish As Trump Softens Tariff Stance

Walmart, JPMorgan Tie-Up For Better Payments On Marketplace Platform: Retail Sentiment Lags

Walmart, JPMorgan Tie-Up For Better Payments On Marketplace Platform: Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur snt

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities ddr

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after teams defeat against DC (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after team's defeat against DC (WATCH)

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely in April AJR

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely next month

PHOTOS Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali ATG

(PHOTOS) Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali

Recent Videos

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Video Icon
Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Video Icon
Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon