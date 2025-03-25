'Betrayer who makes promises': Poster slamming Nitish Kumar appears outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Patna: In a fresh political storm in Bihar, posters criticizing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) were spotted outside the residence of former CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Tuesday.

The posters accused Kumar of betrayal, stating, "Tum toh dhokebhaaz ho vaada karke (You are a betrayer, making promises), NRC par hum tumhare sath nahi, Waqf par toh bilkul sath nahi (but on NRC we are not with you, and on Waqf, we are definitely not with you)."

Another poster read, "Vote lenge tumhara, lekin sath nahi denge (We will take your vote, but we will not support you)," signaling deepening dissatisfaction among political factions regarding the CM’s stance on key issues.

This development comes just days after similar posters appeared outside Rabri Devi’s residence amid the controversy surrounding Nitish Kumar’s conduct during the national anthem. One such poster labeled Kumar as a “non-serious Chief Minister,” mocking him with the words, "Jan Jan Man Adhinayan Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."



RJD has intensified its attack on Kumar, with Rabri Devi accusing him of insulting women, disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi, and mocking the national anthem. Another poster outside her home read, "Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main (Not a hero, I am a villain)."

The controversy stems from a viral video in which Nitish Kumar was seen talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played during an event in Patna. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to social media platform X to slam the CM, stating, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women, and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!"

Yadav went further, questioning Kumar’s mental and physical stability, calling it a matter of concern for Bihar. “You are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again,” he added.

In the viral clip, Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, engaging in conversation, and smiling while folding his hands in a namaskar toward someone in the audience.

The escalating feud between Nitish Kumar and the Lalu Prasad Yadav family isn’t new. Once allies, the Janata Dal (United) and RJD have had a history of shifting alliances. Nitish Kumar has been known to move between political camps, at times aligning with RJD and then switching back to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), fueling accusations of political opportunism. The latest controversy further widens the rift between the two camps, highlighting the ongoing political churn in Bihar.

