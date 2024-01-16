Show cause notice issued to IndiGo, Mumbai Airport over passengers eating food on tarmac

The Centre on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to IndiGo Airlines and the Mumbai Airport after a video of passengers eating on the tarmac at the airport went viral on social media.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday issued a show cause letters to IndiGo airline and Mumbai airport after a video showing passengers sitting and eating food on the tarmac during aircraft delays went popular on social media.

"Both Indigo and MIAL were not proactive in anticipating the situation and making the appropriate facilitation arrangements for passengers at the airport," the government said in an official statement.

Videos and images circulating on social media on Monday showed stranded passengers sitting on the tarmac beside an aircraft in Mumbai, casually indulging in meals. This bizarre sight was a consequence of the extensive flight disruptions experienced at Delhi airport due to dense fog on the previous day.

The last two days have seen images of complete mayhem at Delhi's IGI Airport as delayed travellers endured protracted delays. Disgruntled travellers voiced their frustration through chants and shouts that reverberated throughout the airports. In response, ground crew members and airport employees put up endless effort to control the situation and help the impacted travellers.

Following two days of extreme fog that caused serious delays for hundreds of planes coming into and going out of Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport, Scindia said on Monday that the government is taking action to prevent such incidents in the future.