India urges ‘just, fair, transparent’ legal process on Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' arrest (WATCH)

India has called on Bangladesh to ensure a “just, fair, and transparent” legal process for Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent figure in the minority rights movement, who was recently arrested on sedition charges.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, former spokesperson of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday. Denied bail by a Chattogram court, he was sent to jail on Tuesday. His arrest has sparked unrest, with a clash between security personnel and his supporters reportedly resulting in the death of a lawyer.

"India has consistently and strongly raised, with the Bangladesh government, the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is very clear that interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

On the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We regard ISKCON as a globally respected organization with a strong record of social service. Regarding the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, we have already issued a statement. We expect that legal processes regarding individuals are being followed, and we hope and trust that these processes will be handled in a fair, just, and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of the individuals involved and all those concerned."

India expresses concerns over minority's safety

India has expressed growing concerns over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, amidst escalating incidents of violence and desecration of religious sites. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored the urgency of the situation, stating, “India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is clear – the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities.”

“We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration,” he added.

