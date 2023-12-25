Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan Election 2024: Party affiliated with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his son enters the fray

    According to media reports in Pakistan, Talha Saeed, the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, is among the candidates nominated by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) for the upcoming elections.

    Pakistan Election 2024: Party affiliated with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his son enters the fray snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    In a significant development, a political party affiliated with the orchestrator of the Mumbai blasts, commonly referred to as 26/11, is participating in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan. According to a report from the Pakistani English daily, Dawn, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), believed to have the backing of Hafiz Saeed, has nominated candidates for every national and provincial assembly constituency.

    The report also states that Talha Saeed, the son of Hafiz Saeed, is among the candidates. Allegedly, Talha is contesting from the National Assembly’s constituency NA-127 in Lahore.

    Also read: 13-year-old Gaza gamer's YouTube dream comes true after his death; hits over 1 million subscribers

    It's worth noting that Hafiz Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been in prison since 2019, having been convicted for several years in multiple cases related to terror financing, along with other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). The JuD, led by Saeed, serves as the front organization for LeT, the group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed the lives of 166 people, including six Americans.

    Additionally, apart from Talha, Khalid Masood Sindhu, the central president of PMML, is also contesting from Lahore, challenging Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. In a video message, Sindhu expressed the party's aspiration to attain power not for corrupt practices but to serve the people and transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

    However, when approached by the news agency PTI, Sindhu refuted any association between his party and Hafiz Saeed's organization. He asserted on Monday, "The PMML has no support from Hafiz Saeed."

    Also read: LeT's 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen killed in hit-and-run by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Kasur: Reports

    It is noteworthy that the Milli Muslim League (MML) previously served as the political front for JuD, fielding candidates in numerous seats, particularly in the Punjab province. However, in the last general elections in 2018, the MML failed to secure a single seat.

    For the 2024 polls, the PMML has been formed because of a ban on the MML.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo money laundering case: China vows consular support to arrested employees; warns against discrimination snt

    Vivo money laundering case: China vows consular support to arrested employees; warns against discrimination

    13 year old Gaza gamer YouTube dream comes true after his death hits over 1 million subscribers gcw

    13-year-old Gaza gamer's YouTube dream comes true after his death; hits over 1 million subscribers

    Trudeau is a pawn, a puppet of aristocratic elites Vivek Ramaswamy's candid take on Canadian PM (WATCH) snt

    'Trudeau is a pawn, a puppet of aristocratic elites': Vivek Ramaswamy's candid take on Canadian PM (WATCH)

    Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 for first time in a snub to Russia gcw

    Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 for first time in a snub to Russia

    On Christmas eve fire in New York subway causes chaos several Injured WATCH gcw

    On Christmas eve, fire in New York subway causes chaos; several injured (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India gcw

    Xiaomi to introduce Redmi Note 13 5G series with THIS chipset in India

    cricket Pakistan legend Waqar Younis expresses concerns over Shaheen Afridi's bowling speed osf

    Pakistan legend Waqar Younis expresses concerns over Shaheen Afridi's bowling speed

    Vivo money laundering case: China vows consular support to arrested employees; warns against discrimination snt

    Vivo money laundering case: China vows consular support to arrested employees; warns against discrimination

    63 JN.1 cases reported in India, active COVID-19 cases crosses 4000 mark! vkp

    63 JN.1 cases reported in India, active COVID-19 cases crosses 4000 mark!

    Is Shruti Haasan secretly married to boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's shocking statement sparks rumours RKK

    Is Shruti Haasan secretly married to boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika? Orry's shocking statement sparks rumours

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon