Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lashkar-e-Taiba recruiter Habibullah killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

    A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and recruiter named Habibullah, also known as Bhola Khan or Khan Baba, was reportedly shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district. This incident adds to a series of targeted killings, with over 20 high-profile terrorists meeting a similar fate in Pakistan in recent month

    Lashkar-e-Taiba recruiter Habibullah killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    Habibullah, a notorious terrorist and recruiter associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed by unknown gunmen opened fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district on Sunday evening, according to unconfirmed reports. This marks another in a series of targeted killings, with more than 20 high-profile terrorists meeting a similar fate in Pakistan over the past few months.

    The recent slaying follows the assassination of Adnan Ahmed, a close associate of LeT founder and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, who was gunned down in Karachi city weeks ago.

    The incident unfolded on the same day reports surfaced about India's most-wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown assailants.

    In response to the spate of targeted killings in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that individuals wanted by Indian authorities should be extradited to face the legal system in India. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system, but I cannot comment on developments that are taking place in Pakistan."

    Tank District in the Spotlight Again

    This marks the second time within a week that Tank, located in the restive northwest region of Pakistan, has captured headlines. On December 15, a wave of militant attacks targeted a regional police headquarters and a checkpoint, resulting in the deaths of at least five law enforcement officials and four rebels. The attacks underscore a concerning escalation in violence against security forces in the country.

    The onslaught occurred at the Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, claiming the lives of three policemen and injuring three others. Four militants were also killed, with a terrorist detonating himself at the main entrance, while others stormed the premises. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by a new militant group, Ansarul Jihad.

    In a separate incident, militants targeted a joint police and security forces checkpoint in Nalla Bara tehsil in the Khyber tribal district, resulting in the deaths of two Frontier Constabulary troops and injuring six others. The relentless attacks on security and military installations in Pakistan continue to raise concerns about the volatile security situation in the region.

    Dawood Ibrahim 'hospitalised' in Karachi: Meme fest explodes as India's most wanted reportedly poisoned

    India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned by unknown people'; hospitalised in Karachi: Reports

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Meme fest erupts over reports of Dawood Ibrahim in critical condition in Karachi hospital

    Meme fest celebrates 'unknown man' who reportedly 'poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses anr

    SFI Vs Kerala Governor: Left-backed students' outfit puts up banners across campuses

    Thane IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer arrested by Mumbai Police

    Thane: IAS officer's son, accused on running car over Social Media influencer, arrested by Mumbai Police

    COVID variant scare in Kerala: High-level meeting to be held to assess situation; cautions people rkn

    COVID variant scare in Kerala: High-level meeting to be held to assess situation; cautions people

    Recent Stories

    Dunki REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this RBA

    'Dunki' REVIEW: Will Shah Rukh Khan's last film of 2023 be a hit like Jawan and Pathaan? Read this

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-748 December 18 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann pumps funds worth Rs 1125 crore into Bathinda

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann pumps funds worth Rs 1125 crore into Bathinda

    Meme fest erupts over reports of Dawood Ibrahim in critical condition in Karachi hospital

    Meme fest celebrates 'unknown man' who reportedly 'poisoned' Dawood Ibrahim

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon