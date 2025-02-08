Delhi Election 2025 Results: Former DyCM Manish Sisodia concedes defeat, BJP heads for mega win (WATCH)

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost the Jangpura constituency by a narrow margin of around 600 votes in the Delhi Election 2025.

BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged victorious, defeating Sisodia, who is widely regarded as AAP’s second-in-command after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the media following his loss, Manish Sisodia expressed gratitude to party workers and supporters for their dedication throughout the campaign. “All of us party workers contested the Jangpura seat dedicatedly, and the people here also gave us a lot of support, but we fell short by just 600 votes,” he said.

Sisodia also extended his congratulations to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah on his victory, showcasing a spirit of sportsmanship despite the defeat.

