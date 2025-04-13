Who is Ananya Birla? Singer gifted Janhvi Kapoor luxurious Lamborghini

Entertainment
Ananya Birla gifted Janhvi Kapoor a Lamborghini car worth 5 crores
Ananya Birla is the daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla
According to reports, Ananya Birla's net worth is more than 1 lakh crore
Ananya Birla launched a microfinance company at the age of 17
Ananya is the Director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private
Ananya Birla graduated from Oxford University
Ananya Birla launched the perfume line Contraband in February
Ananya Birla is also a singer. She has also released some albums
Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar's movie to release on 18th; Check BO prediction
Anupamaa 12th April Spoiler ALERT: Kinjal commits theft? Check here
YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan, Abhira to have massive fight; Read on
Anupamaa to Gopi Bahu: TV actresses without make-up