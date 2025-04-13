Entertainment

Who is Ananya Birla? Singer gifted Janhvi Kapoor luxurious Lamborghini

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla gifted Janhvi Kapoor a Lamborghini car worth 5 crores

Family

Ananya Birla is the daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla

Net Worth

According to reports, Ananya Birla's net worth is more than 1 lakh crore

Micro-Finance Company

Ananya Birla launched a microfinance company at the age of 17

Profession

Ananya is the Director of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private

Education

Ananya Birla graduated from Oxford University

Perfume brand

Ananya Birla launched the perfume line Contraband in February

Singer

Ananya Birla is also a singer. She has also released some albums

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar's movie to release on 18th; Check BO prediction

Anupamaa 12th April Spoiler ALERT: Kinjal commits theft? Check here

YRKKH Spoiler: Armaan, Abhira to have massive fight; Read on

Anupamaa to Gopi Bahu: TV actresses without make-up