Swati Maliwal's 'Draupadi cheerharan' post, a veiled message for Kejriwal as AAP trails in Delhi; SEE pic

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday shared a cryptic post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a photo from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, showing Draupadi's disrobing (vastraharana) by Dushasana while Krishna re-robes her after the Pandavas lost a gamble to Kauravas.

Maliwal's post is seen as a veiled dig at AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, as the Election Commission (EC) trends indicated, the BJP was well above the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. A pall of gloom descended at the AAP office while celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters.

The BJP is poised to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, with the latest Election Commission trends showing the party ahead in 45 of the 70 assembly seats while the AAP was leading in 25.

Swati Maliwal assault case

Swati Maliwal had alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her when she visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 13. Kumar was arrested on May 18.

Draupadi Vastraharan in Mahabharata

In the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Draupadi's vastraharan was the public humiliation of the princess when she was forced to disrobe in front of the Kaurava assembly. Lord Krishna vowed to avenge Draupadi's humiliation. In the Kaurava assembly, Draupadi was forced to disrobe.

Draupadi cried and told Krishna that she could not forget what happened until she saw Dushasana's blood. Krishna vowed to avenge Draupadi's humiliation.

Krishna tied a piece of cloth from Draupadi's saree around his finger to stop the bleeding after he accidentally cut it with his Sudarshan Chakra.

Krishna considered the cloth a sacred thread.



