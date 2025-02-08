Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Celebrations at BJP headquarters as party set for historic comeback (WATCH)

The BJP headquarters in Delhi turned into a carnival of jubilation as election trends signaled the party’s historic return to power in the national capital after 26 years.

Traditional dances and the rhythmic beats of ‘dhol’ drums set the mood as BJP workers, brimming with enthusiasm, waved party flags and smeared each other with saffron powder. The air was thick with chants of victory as party workers brandished lotus-shaped cutouts, showing unwavering faith in the BJP’s dominance.

According to the Election Commission (EC’s) latest figures, the BJP surged ahead in 41 out of Delhi’s 70 assembly seats, while AAP trailed with leads in 29 constituencies. The shifting numbers fueled the celebratory fervor, reinforcing the party’s confidence in reclaiming control of the national capital.

As the margins widened in BJP’s favor, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva exuded certainty about forming the next government. “The next Delhi chief minister will be from BJP,” he affirmed, adding that the final decision rests with the central leadership.

