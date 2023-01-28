Aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, technical snag suspected

An aircraft on Saturday crashed due to a suspected technical snag in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. District collector Alok Ranjan said that the police and administration have been sent to the spot.

An Indian Air Force aircraft crashed in Bharatpur’s Nagla Dida in Rajasthan on Saturday. District collector Alok Ranjan said that the police and administration have been sent to the spot. Additionally, Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city.

The police official said: "Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in."

Further details are awaited, police said.

The accident took place minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Udaipur. PM Modi is in Rajasthan to attend event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gurjar community, in Bhilwara district.

The programme is being held at Malaseri Dungri village, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The village is 60 km from Bhilwara.

(This is a developing story)