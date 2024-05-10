Entertainment

Everest to Vertical Limit: 7 movies based on Mountaineering

From the heart-stopping action of 'Vertical Limit' to the chilling realism of 'Everest,' here are some movies for mountaineering enthusiasts

Touching the Void

A gripping documentary-drama based on Joe Simpson's book, recounting his and Simon Yates' perilous attempt to climb the Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes

Everest

Inspired by the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, this film depicts the challenges faced by two expedition groups during their ascent of the world's highest peak

Meru

A documentary following three climbers as they attempt to conquer the Shark's Fin route on Mount Meru in the Indian Himalayas, known as one of the toughest climbs in the world

North Face

Set in 1936, this German film tells the story of two German climbers attempting to scale the treacherous north face of the Eiger mountain

K2: Siren of the Himalayas

A documentary that follows a team of climbers as they attempt to summit K2, the world's second highest peak, renowned for its difficulty and danger

Vertical Limit

A fictional action-adventure film about a rescue mission on K2, featuring thrilling mountaineering scenes and dramatic rescue attempts

The Wildest Dream

A documentary-drama that retraces the steps of mountaineer George Mallory, who disappeared while attempting to summit Mount Everest in 1924

