Ranveer Singh wears high heels, diamond necklace worth Rs 2 crore

Ranveer Singh's event

Ranveer Singh recently made a public appearance at the inaugural party of renowned company Tiffany & Co. in Mumbai. 

Ranveer Singh's outfit

The actor impressed his admirers once more with his out-of-the-box fashion style.

Ranveer Singh's high heels

Ranveer, who wore an all-white attire, finished his appearance with high heel shoes.

Tiffany diamond necklace

He also opted for a handmade Tiffany diamond necklace worth allegedly Rs 2 crore.

Applauds

Many applauded Ranveer Singh's look and claimed that he would have rocked the Met Gala fashion event if he had been invited.

Trolls

Many trolled his look and some also questioned him for acting like a lady.

Personal front

Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child together.

