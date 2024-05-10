Ranveer Singh wears high heels, diamond necklace worth Rs 2 crore

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh recently made a public appearance at the inaugural party of renowned company Tiffany & Co. in Mumbai.
The actor impressed his admirers once more with his out-of-the-box fashion style.
Ranveer, who wore an all-white attire, finished his appearance with high heel shoes.
He also opted for a handmade Tiffany diamond necklace worth allegedly Rs 2 crore.
Many applauded Ranveer Singh's look and claimed that he would have rocked the Met Gala fashion event if he had been invited.
Many trolled his look and some also questioned him for acting like a lady.
Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child together.