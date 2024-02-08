Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BMW seized from Hemant Soren's residence is registered to THIS Congress Rajya Sabha MP; check details

    The ED, currently investigating Soren's alleged involvement in a racket of illegal land ownership change by a mafia in Jharkhand, found the BMW car during a raid on Soren's Delhi residence on January 29. The blue SUV carries a Haryana license plate.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    The BMW car seized from the residence of Hemant Soren in Delhi, as part of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been revealed to be registered in the name of Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. Sahu had previously garnered attention when Income Tax officials, during December raids on his premises, uncovered a staggering Rs 351 crore in cash.

    The BJP criticized the Congress in the aftermath of the cash recovery, although the Opposition party distanced itself, emphasizing that the money belonged to Sahu's liquor business firm, not the Congress.

    The ED, currently investigating Soren's alleged involvement in a racket of illegal land ownership change by a mafia in Jharkhand, found the BMW car during a raid on Soren's Delhi residence on January 29. The blue SUV carries a Haryana license plate.

    While Soren, who resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister before his arrest, vehemently denies the accusations, he accuses the BJP of manipulating investigative agencies to undermine democratically elected governments.

    ED sources suggest that Dhiraj Prasad Sahu may soon be summoned for questioning in connection with the ongoing investigation. The revelations surrounding the ownership of the seized BMW add a new dimension to the investigation, underscoring the complex web of financial activities involving political figures.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
