Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MHA scraps Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to secure borders

    Myanmar has been grappling with extensive violent protests, with demonstrators demanding the reinstatement of democracy ever since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

    Ministry of Home Affairs recommends immediate suspension of India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (February 8) declared that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has resolved to terminate the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to safeguard the nation's internal security. In a statement made through X, Shah emphasized that the decision aims to uphold the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar.

    As the Ministry of External Affairs progresses with the process of scrapping the FMR, the MHA has called the immediate suspension of this regime.

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR," Shah said.

    Myanmar has been grappling with extensive violent protests, with demonstrators demanding the reinstatement of democracy ever since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

    Rahul Gandhi's latest shocker: PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste

    In Rakhine state and various other regions, intense clashes have erupted between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmar military since October of the previous year.

    These hostilities have witnessed a significant escalation since November, affecting numerous crucial towns and regions in Myanmar, including those near the Indian border. This has raised concerns in New Delhi regarding the potential impact on the security of Manipur and Mizoram.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats vkp

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

    Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over Black Paper WATCH gcw

    'Thank Kharge ji for applying kala tika': PM Modi takes a jibe at Congress over 'Black Paper' (WATCH)

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka vkp

    Elections 2024: BJP-JDS eyes Dr CN Manjunath as joint candidate against Congress' DK Suresh in Karnataka

    Parliament Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge AJR

    Budget Session: 'Its a little too late for Modi-Deve Gowda's love affair now,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

    Rahul Gandhi latest shocker PM Modi not born as OBC belongs to general caste gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's latest shocker: PM Modi not born as OBC, belongs to general caste

    Recent Stories

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest rkn

    'We are here to preserve federal structure of India...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar protest

    Viral Video: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, 6th outbreak in Reykjanes peninsula since 2021 (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, 6th outbreak in Reykjanes peninsula since 2021 (WATCH)

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 romantic hill stations in Europe

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats vkp

    Bengaluru doctor couple falls victim to Rs 6.20 crore luxury car scam, faces alleged rape threats

    Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'Yatra 2' REVIEW: Is Mammootty-Jiiva's biopic worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon