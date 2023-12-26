Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel reports blast near embassy in New Delhi; Delhi Police finds no trace of explosion

    Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon confirmed that he was not present at the embassy when the alleged blast took place. All diplomats and staff of the embassy are safe, he said.

    Blast near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi; diplomats and mission staff safe
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 8:19 PM IST

    An explosion was reported near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. A spokesperson of the Israel Embassy confirmed that around 5:08 pm, there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. However, the Delhi Police, which deployed personnel and forensic teams promptly to the scene, left the spot upon discovering no evidence of an explosion.

    Earlier, a witness informed the media that he had heard a loud noise.

    "At around 5 pm, while on duty, I heard a loud sound. Upon investigation, I observed smoke emanating from the top of a tree; that's the extent of what I witnessed... The police have recorded my statement," he stated.

    Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon confirmed that he was not present at the embassy when the alleged blast took place. All diplomats and staff of the embassy are safe, he said.

    To recall, two years ago, an explosion occurred outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, causing damage to cars but fortunately resulting in no injuries. India had then attributed the attack to the Quds Force branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In a separate incident in February 2012, the wife of the Israeli military attaché was injured in a car bomb attack in New Delhi. Investigations pointed to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as being responsible for the bombing, which was part of a series of attempted attacks against Israeli targets worldwide, attributed to Iran during that period.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 8:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre issues Deepfake advisory; platforms told to ensure users don't violate IT rules

    Centre issues Deepfake advisory; platforms told to ensure users don't violate IT rules

    Hamas matters, but not faith of so many Hindus MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt over Sabarimala rush

    'Hamas matters but not faith of so many Hindus...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt over Sabarimala rush

    RBI ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das AJR

    RBI, ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

    Sabarimala revenue to be Rs 18 crore lower than last year anr

    Sabarimala revenue to be Rs 18 crore lower than last year

    Indian Navy MiG 29K fighter jet suffers tyre burst at INS Hansa in Goa gcw

    Indian Navy's MiG-29K fighter jet suffers tyre burst in Goa

    Recent Stories

    Centre issues Deepfake advisory; platforms told to ensure users don't violate IT rules

    Centre issues Deepfake advisory; platforms told to ensure users don't violate IT rules

    Spotted: Ananya Panday to Gauri Khan, celebs visit the city in style RKK

    Spotted: Ananya Panday to Gauri Khan, celebs visit the city in style

    Hamas matters, but not faith of so many Hindus MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt over Sabarimala rush

    'Hamas matters but not faith of so many Hindus...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Kerala govt over Sabarimala rush

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram gives major update on Jr NTR-starrer release date, details here RKK

    'Devara-Part 1': Nandamuri Kalyan Ram reveals digital rights of Jr NTR-starrer is with THIS OTT platform

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada reaches 500 International wickets milestone (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon