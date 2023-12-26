Blast near Israel embassy: Letter addressed to envoy found near site had a flag drawn; sent for forensic probe

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, responsible for handling sensitive cases, is leading the investigation into the reported blast near Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The forensic team has been deployed to analyze the letter for fingerprints and other potential clues.

In a concerning incident, an unidentified explosion was reported near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, triggering swift responses from the authorities. The incident, which occurred around 5:45 pm on Tuesday, prompted the dispatch of teams from the district police, Special Cell, and the Delhi Fire Services.

Despite the initial reports of an explosion, investigators on the scene have found no evidence of a blast or fire. The call reporting the incident was made by an on-duty police official who claimed to have heard an "explosion" behind the embassy. However, senior police officers have stated that no signs of a blast or fire have been observed.

Shortly after the incident, a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was discovered near the embassy. Reports have described the letter as typed and "abusive" in nature. Although the content of the letter has not been disclosed, investigators are treating it as a significant piece of evidence in understanding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, responsible for handling sensitive cases, is leading the investigation. The forensic team has been deployed to analyze the letter for fingerprints and other potential clues. A flag drawn on the letter adds an additional layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.

The Israeli Embassy spokesperson acknowledged the incident, stating that a bomb blast call had been received. Both the local police and the embassy's security team are actively involved in the investigation to ascertain the nature of the incident.

This is not the first time the Israeli Embassy in Delhi has faced security concerns. In January 2021, a low-intensity blast occurred near the embassy premises, leading to heightened security measures. A letter addressed to the Israeli embassy ambassador was also discovered during that incident. The case was eventually handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but a breakthrough has yet to be made.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are working diligently to determine whether the latest incident is a security threat and to ensure the safety of diplomatic missions in the national capital. The discovery of the letter near the embassy adds a mysterious dimension to the situation, emphasizing the need for a thorough and prompt investigation.