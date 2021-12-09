  • Facebook
    Black box of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper found, video of moments before crash emerges

    The chopper's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder have also been recovered from the accident site.
     

    Black box of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat chopper found video from moments before crash emerges gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 1:50 PM IST
    The black box of the ill-fated Russian-made Mi-17VH helicopter that was carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 other staff has been retrieved from the Nilgiri highlands crash site. According to official reports, the black box was recovered after officials enlarged the search area at the crash site from 300 metres to 1km.  The chopper's Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder have also been recovered from the accident site.

    The 'black box,' or flight data recorder, is a key electronic device that collects 88 critical statistics about a flight, such as an airspeed, altitude, cockpit communications, and air pressure. In the case of an accident, the black box contains vital information about what happened.

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, a video captured only seconds before the IAF's Mi-17 aircraft crashed appeared. The 20-second footage shows the Mi-17 helicopter flying into the skies and heading towards Wellington before collapsing. A group of villagers going through the forest at the same time can be seen in the footage, perplexed by the loud sound of the chopper that crashed just a few seconds later.

    "

    Also Read | Gen Bipin Rawat crash: Sole survivor, Captain Varun Singh, awarded Shaurya Chakra on 2021 Independence Day

    Air Force Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the accident, and he is being treated for serious burns. When General Rawat's chopper crashed near Coonoor, he was on his way from Sulur to Wellington. In addition, the Indian Air Force has authorised a tri-service investigation into the military helicopter accident, which will be conducted by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. On December 31, 2019, General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff. From January 2017 until December 2019, he was Chief of the Army Staff. In December 1978, he was commissioned into the Indian Army.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
